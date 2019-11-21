Surprise! Holiday shopping crunch time is here. You only have a couple more weeks to snag gifts for friends and family (or yourselves). Thankfully, Outdoor Voices' Black Friday sale is going to help you score the perfect athletic wear for those on your Christmas list, whether the person is just into the athleisure-to-run-errands look or participates in the brand's "Doing Things" motto.

According to the brand, Outdoor Voices will be hosting a joint Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal with the discount beginning Nov. 29 and extending until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2. During this time, shoppers can score 25% off the entire site with limited exceptions of the Outdoor Voices kits, third party items, and gift cards. Everything else, though, is up for grabs.

To shop, all you'll need to do is head to the site between the days listed, add all of the leggings, bike shorts, MegaFleeces, and bras you want, and use code THANKS25 for the 25% discount on your purchase. If you happen to have an Outdoor Voices store location near you, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday is available in brick and mortar locations as well.

In 2019, Outdoor Voices launched several new collections and pieces that can now be purchased at 25% off during the Black Friday sale including the OV Exercise Dress. If you haven't already heard about this particular piece from the brand, it made headlines in 2019 for bringing something new to the workout space, and according to Business of Fashion topped the brand's best-sellers list. Most recently, it was seen on the street with actor Dakota Fanning donning the style.

If you've been skeptical of the frock or have been wanting to try it out since its launch over the summer, now may be the time to do it given the 25% off discount.

If you're looking for something a bit more cold weather-appropriate, 2019 also saw the return of the Outdoor Voices MegaFleece. The pullover pieces are ideal for those who love everything cozy, and apparently a lot of people do. According to Well+Good, Outdoor Voices' MegaFleece range had at 20,000 person waiting list before its launch.

Plus, the fleeces aren't just cozy. They're environmentally-friendly as well. The brand uses recycled wool to help cut down on chemicals and water usage. The MegaFleeces coming in three different styles, a half zip, button-up, and crewneck, and they're all available during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

For the athletic wear lovers in your life (or for yourself), Outdoor Voices' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is a must-shop.

