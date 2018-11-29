Paris Hilton is embracing the single life. During a Wednesday, Nov. 28 appearance on CBS' The Talk, Hilton addressed calling off her 11-month engagement to actor and model Chris Zylka, revealing that she's “doing really good” and "focusing on 'me time'" following the recent breakup. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance," the heiress further told the daytime chat fest's co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Eve, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. "I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

Adding that she still wishes her ex-fiancé all the best, the "Stars Are Blind" singer emphasized that she isn't giving up her search for her prince or a chance at happily ever after: "One day I would love to get married and have children. But for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work.”

She does have plenty of new endeavors to keep her occupied. After wrapping her Viceland show Hollywood Love Story, Hilton will soon also be featured in the upcoming Netflix social media documentary The American Meme (available to stream on Dec. 7), recently released a new fragrance Platinum Rush (which she gifted to The Talk's studio audience, naturally), and still has a full slate of international DJ gigs keeping her manicured fingers on the ones and twos.

The Talk on YouTube

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source explained to People after confirming the split on Nov. 19. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She ... hopes they can remain friends.”

After all, they had been friends (or at least acquaintances) before dating, having first met at an Oscars party in 2010. The pair later reconnected, and news that they were dating first broke in February 2017. Then, in January 2018, Hilton announced Zylka had proposed with a $2 million 20-carat pear-shaped engagement ring during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado over New Year's Eve weekend. (Hilton, of course, documented the snowy mountaintop proposal on social media.)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life," she tweeted at the time. "My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!"

Later, Hilton, who'd been engaged twice before, revealed in an August interview with People that they'd postponed the wedding from November 2018 until next year. She cited their full calendars at the time, explaining in the interview:

"I want to be able to be relaxed, not stressed out and not having to rush off to a different country the next day. I want to be able to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon and with my schedule [right now] that would be impossible."

In the end, of course, Zylka ended up not being "the one," but Hilton should have little difficulty finding another suitor to make her say, "That's hot," all over again.