Patty Jenkins's birthday tweet to the star of Wonder Woman 1984 is like an egg sandwich for the soul. On Tuesday, theWonder Woman director honored Gal Gadot’s 34th trip around the sun by posting a lovely message to the actor and a new Wonder Woman 1984 photo. We've got a fresh Wonder Woman 1984 picture, NBD, NBD. Happy birthday to Gal Gadot, happy new Wonder Woman 1984 photo day to us all, and happy hint about Diana Prince's new look day to us all.

In the snapshot that Jenkins shared, we see Gadot/Wonder Woman/Diana looking over a railing at... something. Instead of Princess Diana of Themyscira's armor, she is wearing a chic bright white drape-y ensemble. “Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner,” Jenkins wrote. “I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday @GalGadot #WW1984

Jenkins does not literally say “Hey, DC heads! Here is a new Wonder Woman 1984 still for ya,” but she doesn't have to. First of all, she ends the post with “#WW1984", which is basically shorthand for “Hey, DC heads! Here is a new Wonder Woman 1984 still for ya.” And though that dress looks nothing like Princess Diana of Themyscira's uniform, it sure does look like a garment that would feel right at home in the 1980s. You know what else is right at home in the 1980s? Wonder Woman 1984, duh.

And finally, the picture looks like a film still. You know what they say: If a picture walks and quacks like a film still...

In addition to being a dress that I would definitely spill coffee all over (what can I say? I definitely lack Diana Prince's coordination), that white ensemble may also be a nod to another era of the Wonder Woman comic book series. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, this all-white outfit could be a nod to the all-white mod look that Wonder Woman wore when she lost her powers in the '60s.

Ooh, boy. If she were to lose her powers in Wonder Woman 1984, too? Well, for one thing, Wonder Woman sure would have her cut out for her against Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. That'd be some timing.

TheWonder Woman 1984 sneak peeks that we've been given so far will have to hold us over for a while. The followup to 2017’s Wonder Woman was initially scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 13, 2019, and then a few months later, the release date was pushed up to Nov. 1 2019. And then, the date was pushed back until next year: On Oct. 2018, Gadot confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be out on June 5, 2020. “Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home,” she tweeted. “June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!”

Oh, I will be there with bells on. I will be there with a coffee in one hand, and a Tide to Go pen in the other.