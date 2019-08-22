No, you're not seeing double, these photos from Paul Rudd's new Netflix series Living With Yourself really do show Rudd starring opposite himself. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the Ant-Man actor's comedy series will premiere on Oct. 18, which means there are just a few weeks standing between you and the joy of seeing two Rudds for the price of one. However, if you think the premise is a simple one about twin brothers separated at birth, then think again. It definitely sounds like there's some serious weirdness afoot in this quirky series.

Per Netflix's official description, the eight-episode Living With Yourself stars Rudd as Miles, a man who is struggling in his day-to-day life when he decides to take part in an unusual spa treatment. After the treatment, he discovers that he's been replaced by a new and improved version of himself, which means he'll have to fight for his very existence. It sounds like an existential nightmare, but one that Rudd can no doubt infuse with his trademark wry sense of humor.

While his primary co-star is himself, Rudd's not in this weird tale alone. The series also stars This Way Up's Aisling Bea as his wife, Kate. It will be interesting to see how she reacts to her husband's predicament when she discovers that her upgraded life partner isn't technically the man she married. Netflix's first look photos tease that Kate might prefer the new Miles to the old one.

The rest of the photos focus on Rudd interacting with... well, Rudd. It's no secret that the actor has incredible range — just check out his work in films like Our Idiot Brother and The Perks of Being a Wallflower — but being your own co-star would be a challenge for any actor. Seeing the Avengers favorite take on such an intriguing dual role is sure to be a treat for his fans.

Living With Yourself is Rudd's first time headlining a TV series, but it's far from his first television role. The actor previously appeared in Friends, Wet Hot American Summer, and Parks and Recreation. Further back, he appeared in the NBC drama Sisters. These days, he's best known for his movie roles in big budget films like Ant-Man and the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020, but his impressive resume shows that he's more than ready to headline a TV series of his very own.

For now, Netflix is keeping the specifics about Living With Yourself's strange plot quiet. For instance, it's unclear how the Rudd-swap works. Can everyone still see the original Miles, or is he forced to watch from the sidelines as his life is taken over by his upgraded counterpart? If it's the former, then poor Miles may need to have talk with his friends and family about loyalty.

Viewers will just have to wait until Oct. 18 to see how this unusual series plays out, but until then, just knowing that Netflix is serving up a show with two Paul Rudds is reason enough to get excited.