People Who Have These 11 Careers Are Most Likely To Get Divorced
While no married couple is immune to divorce, there are many factors that can increase the chances of a couple untying the knot, including the field spouses happens to work in. According to an analysis of U.S. Census Data from career website Zippia, many young married couples today are experiencing higher divorce rates, based partly on the field they work in.
That's not to say that having a career and being married can't go hand-in-hand. But it is interesting to consider which career fields may lead to a higher rate of divorce. Military jobs, for example, held three of the top spots on the survey. As noted on Zippia, "These marriages are often tested by issues such as deployments, frequent moves, and difficulty with reintegrating the enlisted spouse back into the family’s daily life when they return home." And similar issues may be true for other careers, like ones that require a lot of travel.
Of course, having a career in one of these fields doesn't guarantee a couple will divorce, but keeping the potential pitfalls in mind can be helpful. Whether the issue is related to money, time spent apart, stress, or burnout, keeping an eye out for these problems — and talking about them with a partner before they take a toll, can help keep a marriage healthy. Here are the career fields with the highest divorce rates for people age 30 and under, according to Zippia.
1First-Line Enlisted Military Supervisors: 30%
According to the analysis, approximately 30 percent of first-line enlisted military supervisors under the age of 30 will go through a divorce. These are the folks who manage and lead enlisted service members, according to the website GoBankingRates.
There are several factors that may be at play here, including job stress and long deployments. And, those who experience combat might also be at a higher risk for divorce as well.
2Logisticians: 18%
A logistician, or someone who analyzes and coordinates an organization's supply chain, may not have a long-lasting marriage. The study shows people in this field experience a divorce rate of approximately 18 percent.
3Automotive Service Technicians & Mechanics: 17%
Folks who work as automotive service techs or in the mechanics industry see a high rate of divorce too, at approximately 17 percent.
Since financial pressure is one of the leading causes of divorce, the low average pay of only $39,550 a year may be a factor.
4Military Enlisted Tactical Operations & Air Weapons: 17%
According to the analysis, this category of military personnel also has a higher divorce rate among the 30-and-younger demographic, but especially for women, GoBankingRates noted. Zippia references a Princeton University study that shows enlisted women to have a higher divorce rate than enlisted men when compared to civilians.
5Chemical Technicians: 15%
Chemical technicians have a divorce rate of about 15 percent. This is a field where people use special instruments and techniques to help chemists and chemical engineers research, develop, produce, and test chemical products and processes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
6Combined Food Preparation & Serving Workers: 15%
Folks who work in the food industry have a 15 percent divorce rate. With their median average income of only about $21,000 a year, financial strain may again play a role.
7Military, Rank Not Specified: 15%
Zippia’s research revealed these individuals have a divorce rate of about 15 percent. While there are many reasons why that could be, one reason may be how difficult it often is for military vets to get used to civilian life once they return home, which includes keeping a marriage going. This may be why many veterans experience divorce.
8Nonfarm Animal Caretakers: 15%
Nonfarm animal caretakers tend to have a high rate of divorce, at about 15 percent. This may be due, in fact, to compassion fatigue, the survey noted, which can lead to emotional exhaustion that can impact a marriage.
9Library Assistants: 15%
Believe it or not, library assistants have a high rate of divorce, coming in at approximately 15 percent. Even for a job that seems relaxed on the outside, there's actually a lot going on behind the scenes that could tear a couple apart.
One of the biggest factors is financial tension. Less than half of library assistants and technicians work full-time, according to the study, and most part-time workers only earn about $25,810 median annual salary, according to the Department of Labor.
Again, seeing as financial pressure is one of the leading causes of divorce, this may be why people in this field call it quits on their marriage.
10Engineering Technicians: 14%
Engineering technicians and expert drafters have a divorce rate of approximately 14 percent, according to the study. For this field, there's a lot of travel involved, with folks shipping off and traveling for work. If a marriage is already on the rocks, this time spent away could be the what drives them apart.
11Diagnostic Related Technologists & Technicians: 14%
Zippia's survey found that healthcare professionals who work as diagnostic technologists or technicians have a divorce rate of approximately 14 percent. This may be due, in part, to the stressful demands of the job, which often requires full-time hours and lots of emotional turmoil. And that can lead to marital strain, which is seen often among nurses.
People in this career field are also shift workers, who have to be out during the night, on weekends, or on holidays, which can keep a couple apart during the most important times of the year.
But it's important to remember that these things obviously don't guarantee divorce. Many people in these fields are able to find a way to prevent their career from affecting their marriage. And yet, it is interesting to consider how and why these jobs may lead to a higher divorce rate.
This is, of course, something married couples can overcome by finding a better work-life balance, seeking couples therapy, and finding ways to be more understanding and supportive of each other's careers.