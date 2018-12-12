People Who Have These 11 Careers Are Most Likely To Get Divorced

While no married couple is immune to divorce, there are many factors that can increase the chances of a couple untying the knot, including the field spouses happens to work in. According to an analysis of U.S. Census Data from career website Zippia, many young married couples today are experiencing higher divorce rates, based partly on the field they work in.

That's not to say that having a career and being married can't go hand-in-hand. But it is interesting to consider which career fields may lead to a higher rate of divorce. Military jobs, for example, held three of the top spots on the survey. As noted on Zippia, "These marriages are often tested by issues such as deployments, frequent moves, and difficulty with reintegrating the enlisted spouse back into the family’s daily life when they return home." And similar issues may be true for other careers, like ones that require a lot of travel.

Of course, having a career in one of these fields doesn't guarantee a couple will divorce, but keeping the potential pitfalls in mind can be helpful. Whether the issue is related to money, time spent apart, stress, or burnout, keeping an eye out for these problems — and talking about them with a partner before they take a toll, can help keep a marriage healthy. Here are the career fields with the highest divorce rates for people age 30 and under, according to Zippia.

1 First-Line Enlisted Military Supervisors: 30% John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to the analysis, approximately 30 percent of first-line enlisted military supervisors under the age of 30 will go through a divorce. These are the folks who manage and lead enlisted service members, according to the website GoBankingRates. There are several factors that may be at play here, including job stress and long deployments. And, those who experience combat might also be at a higher risk for divorce as well.

2 Logisticians: 18% Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images A logistician, or someone who analyzes and coordinates an organization's supply chain, may not have a long-lasting marriage. The study shows people in this field experience a divorce rate of approximately 18 percent.

3 Automotive Service Technicians & Mechanics: 17% Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Folks who work as automotive service techs or in the mechanics industry see a high rate of divorce too, at approximately 17 percent. Since financial pressure is one of the leading causes of divorce, the low average pay of only $39,550 a year may be a factor.

4 Military Enlisted Tactical Operations & Air Weapons: 17% Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to the analysis, this category of military personnel also has a higher divorce rate among the 30-and-younger demographic, but especially for women, GoBankingRates noted. Zippia references a Princeton University study that shows enlisted women to have a higher divorce rate than enlisted men when compared to civilians.

5 Chemical Technicians: 15% industryviews/Shutterstock Chemical technicians have a divorce rate of about 15 percent. This is a field where people use special instruments and techniques to help chemists and chemical engineers research, develop, produce, and test chemical products and processes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

6 Combined Food Preparation & Serving Workers: 15% Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images News/Getty Images Folks who work in the food industry have a 15 percent divorce rate. With their median average income of only about $21,000 a year, financial strain may again play a role.

7 Military, Rank Not Specified: 15% Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock Zippia’s research revealed these individuals have a divorce rate of about 15 percent. While there are many reasons why that could be, one reason may be how difficult it often is for military vets to get used to civilian life once they return home, which includes keeping a marriage going. This may be why many veterans experience divorce.

8 Nonfarm Animal Caretakers: 15% Adam Berry/Getty Images News/Getty Images Nonfarm animal caretakers tend to have a high rate of divorce, at about 15 percent. This may be due, in fact, to compassion fatigue, the survey noted, which can lead to emotional exhaustion that can impact a marriage.

9 Library Assistants: 15% Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News/Getty Images Believe it or not, library assistants have a high rate of divorce, coming in at approximately 15 percent. Even for a job that seems relaxed on the outside, there's actually a lot going on behind the scenes that could tear a couple apart. One of the biggest factors is financial tension. Less than half of library assistants and technicians work full-time, according to the study, and most part-time workers only earn about $25,810 median annual salary, according to the Department of Labor. Again, seeing as financial pressure is one of the leading causes of divorce, this may be why people in this field call it quits on their marriage.

10 Engineering Technicians: 14% Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Engineering technicians and expert drafters have a divorce rate of approximately 14 percent, according to the study. For this field, there's a lot of travel involved, with folks shipping off and traveling for work. If a marriage is already on the rocks, this time spent away could be the what drives them apart.