I need you to put your hand on your heart and take a seat, because you are about to be slain. Aldi, maker of delicious and weird food you didn't know you needed — and also a lot of other stuff you didn't know you needed — has created an answer to many a pet owner's summer woe. How do you keep your pet cool on a hot day? Well, with the Heart to Tail Pet Cooling Bandana of course — and it is too darn cute to even be allowed to exist.

This bandanas are designed to keep an over-excited pup's body temperature down on a hot summer's day. Aldi is launching its bandanas on June 26 and they will transform your pup into a fashionista in a flash. Seriously, even the photos Aldi is using to advertise them are just too much to take. They say, "If you build it, they will come." They also say, "If you advertise anything with a cute dog at the beach with sunglasses and a stripy lounge chair, they will come." And trust me, people will turn up for these bandanas.

They come in blue and pink — for matching to your own outfit, obviously — and they will retail for $4.99. Will you dog be the broody type in big shades? Well they end up with a '50s vibe and act out their own puppy-filled version of Grease? Will you take 1,000 photos and keep sending them to all of your friends even though they're at work and need to concentrate? I think the answer to all of these questions is a strong affirmative.

Not only do they look fly as anything, they also serve a purpose — keeping your dog filling chilled out, happy, and healthy when summer really starts to heat up.

Of course, if it's a really hot day you still want to be mindful of your pup — and make sure that they're getting enough shade and all of the water they might need. It might be more than you think. "Heavy breathing and sweating increase a dog’s need for water, especially if [they are] playing or walking in the sun," Aimee Gilbreath, executive director of Michelson Found Animals, previously told Bustle. "In general, dogs should be drinking one ounce of water for each pound of body weight every day and more when they’re active."

Aldi's Heart to Tail range will also be launching a cooling mat and other pet travel accessories, to help keep your pet safe and happy on hot days and on the move. But, when in doubt, err on the side of caution — and don't leave them in the car. "On a day that is over 80 degrees, it could reach over 100 degrees inside a vehicle within minutes," Dr. Kurt Venator, chief veterinary officer for Purina, previously told Bustle. Definitely better to put your pet's safety first.

But if you're keeping an eye out and taking care of your pet, there's no reason they can't enjoy a frolic outside in the sun or even a day at the beach with you — cooling bandana, sunglasses, and all. In fact, stock up on some of the best dog toys and let them own the day. Your pup deserves to enjoy summer too, after all.