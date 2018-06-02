Less than a week after they confirmed they were dating, it seems Pete Davidson has gotten two Ariana Grande-themed tattoos. As reported by E! Online, the Saturday Night Live performer was tagged in an Instagram photo from L.A. tattoo artist London Reese. The picture reveals that Davidson appears to have Grande's black bunny mask from her 2016 Dangerous Woman album cover tattooed just below his right ear. A second photo from an Instagram Story shows the letters "AS" inked on the comedian's finger as well, according to E! News. (Bustle reached out to Davidson's reps for comment on the second tattoo, but has not yet received a response.)

Reese captioned the photo featuring the bunny mask, "We had a good night." Davidson confirmed that he and Grande are dating via Instagram at the end of May. He shared a Harry Potter-themed photo of himself with the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer, in which they both sported house robes (Davidson seems to identify as a Gryffindor, while Grande is a Slytherin). The comedian captioned the photo, "the chamber of secrets has been opened," and one day later, Grande shared a photo of the two snuggling. She captioned the Instagram picture, "i thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind."

It's unclear exactly how long the two have been dating. Rumors that they were seeing each other first emerged in late May. On May 21, People reported that the unlikely duo were casually seeing one another. Then, on Memorial Day, fans spotted a tattooed arm in one of Grande's Instagram photos that appeared to belong to Davidson. This only added to the buzz that Grande and Davidson were seeing one another. By the time they confirmed the news, the internet was already invested in the new couple.

While it may seem to be a little early in their relationship for tattoos, every relationship moves at its own pace. Plus, Davidson is clearly a fan of ink. He has numerous tattoos, including one that's a tribute to Hillary Clinton. He seems to express himself through art, so seeing him add two cool Grande-inspired tattoos to his collection is a super sweet move. And, he may even have a third tattoo related to the singer.

Observant fans have noticed that Grande and Davidson appear to have matching cloud tattoos on their middle fingers. Additionally, clouds have been popping up on their Instagram and Twitter feeds quite a bit lately. Not only do they both have the same cloud phone case, Grande has also used a cloud emoji in the caption of a picture that may or may not have been directed at the comedian. She wrote,

"last night

boy, i met u

when i was sleeeep

you’re such a dream to me"

There are still so many questions surrounding this new celebrity couple, like, how long have they been seeing each other? Did Grande get a tattoo in honor of Davidson? Did they first meet on the set of SNL? For now, their fans are just going to have to wait for the answers to those questions, because this couple seems happy to keep their relationship mostly private, aside from exchanging comments on Instagram.

Grande and Davidson's relationship appears to be relatively new, but if one thing has come across loud and clear through their Instagram photos and comments, it's that they seem to be happy. This unexpected celebrity couple definitely appear to be doing things their way — and yes, apparently, for Davidson, that includes getting cool tattoos to let the world know exactly how he feels about Grande.

No matter where things between these two go next, there's no denying that Davidson's new ink looks amazing, and his tattoos are a fitting tribute to yet another amazing woman. Hey, anyone who has tattoos for Clinton and Grande has to be a pretty cool guy, right?