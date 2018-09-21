It's been almost two months since deleting photos from his account, but Pete Davidson returned to Instagram on Friday with a strongly worded message for his followers. The comedian posted a video of paparazzi taking his photograph as he walked down the street in New York City. "Hey! How are ya?" he's heard asking the photogs as they continued taking his picture. "How you guys doing? You guys look great, all right." Then, at the end of the video, he screamed, "Ah! Welcome home!"

Next to the video, he also wrote, "@nbcsnl back next week," which obviously refers to Saturday Night Live's Season 44 premiere on Sept. 29 and Davidson's return to the late-night sketch series. But, it's the second part of his message that shows his fans exactly how he feels about the online world. He wrote,

"f*ck the internet tho..."

There you have it. Davidson has never been shy about his feelings for the internet. In late July, Davidson deleted all the photos from his Instagram. After news of his social media departure made headlines, the 24-year-old posted a message on his Instagram Story explaining exactly why left. (Bustle also previously reached out to Davidson's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On July 23, Davidson uploaded the following statement to his IG story,

"no there's nothing wrong. no nothing happened. no there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media. the internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. why should i spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit. the fact that i even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i'm sure i'll be back at some point :) your neighborhood goon, pete"

And, like the Set It Up actor said, he returned to Instagram after a much-needed break. When Davidson first deleted his posts, many assumed his departure had to do with the backlash he received for a comment he left on Ariana Grande's Instagram honoring her late grandfather, who died from cancer in 2014. On July 22, the Sweetener artist shared a photo of her grandfather in the hospital and wrote, "miss n love u forever my best friend #4years."

Davidson commented, "omg what a cutie," according to Teen Vogue. Many fans thought he was posting about Grande and accused him of being inappropriate. Teen Vogue reported that Davdison replied to the negativity, "Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad." He also reportedly commented "goals" on another picture Grande shared of her grandparents, which she captioned, "forever n then some."

Around the same time Davidson deleted his Instagram, Grande also reportedly turned off her IG comments. She also took Twitter, in which she posted, "the energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves." It was unclear what she was referring to, but she made a good point. (Bustle previously reached out to Grande's rep for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

There's no denying the internet can sometimes be a toxic environment. That said, a lot of good can come from social media too. Really, it's just a personal preference whether or not someone wants to be a part of it all. For Davidson, right now, he's choosing to be a part of Instagram, but who knows how long that will last.