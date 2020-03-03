After months of defending himself and his very dramatic season of The Bachelor, Peter finally admitted that he "made mistakes" during his Women Tell All special, which just might be the understatement of the century. The pilot has faced criticism over his questionable choices from Bachelor Nation since his season began airing, and once he was face-to-face with the women he eliminated, he found himself in the hot seat once again.

Mykenna was the first one to call out Peter for the decisions he made on the show — specifically for the way he handled her elimination after the dramatic two-on-one date with Tammy. "I wish you didn’t put me through that Rose Ceremony, if you knew in your heart you weren't going to give me a rose," the fashion blogger said, referencing the fact that Peter told her that he trusted her and believed in their bond, before sending her home later that evening.

While the whole thing seemed particularly cold-blooded to fans watching at home, Peter maintained that he "didn’t know where the roses were going that night," and that he never meant to pull a bait-and-switch with Mykenna's emotions.

Then, it was Savannah's turn to call him out, referencing the fact that Peter seemed to be "rewarding the drama" throughout the series by giving roses to women who cried, rather than people who were "there for the right reasons." (Presumably, Savannah's referring to herself in the latter category, as she didn't get much screen time before her elimination in Cleveland.)

While he didn't "regret" handing out roses to certain people, Peter did address the fact that he's considered "someone who rewarded drama" with his choices as the Bachelor. "There are things I’d do differently," he admitted to the women, before adding that he was coming at it from a different "perspective" than everyone else on the show, or watching at home. "I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I was just following my heart," Peter continued.

While he did agree with Chris Harrison that he "made a lot of mistakes" as the Bachelor, Peter ultimately maintained that the important thing is that he has grown as a result of his oft-critiqued run. "I feel like if I can learn from [those mistakes] and own up to it, that’s what really matters," he explained.

While stating that he "made mistakes" on the show is a massive understatement — just look at the way he handled the whole Alayah situation — there are no doubt plenty of lessons for Peter to learn based on his tumultuous Bachelor season. Hopefully his future romantic decisions involve less fighting and crying and more trust and mutual support.