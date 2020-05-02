Looks like Mrs. Weber is happy her son is bringing another girl home to her. Peter Weber's mom Barbara celebrated his relationship with Kelley Flanagan in a May 2 Instagram post. Along with the collage of photos of Peter and Kelley (and an illustrated red rose, of course), she included the caption "Serendipity" book-ended by two red heart emojis.

The new relationship hasn't gotten quite as warm of a reception within Bachelor Nation, however. After breaking off his on-air engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter revealed on the March 10 After the Final Rose special that he'd rekindled his relationship with Madison Prewett. Barbara didn't seem to approve of the relationship, and the pair broke up days after the episode aired. Weeks later, Peter and Kelley were spotted together in Chicago, which Madison claimed in an April appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast came just two days after he asked her to get back together.

Peter responded to Madison's interview in a comment on a Bachelor fan page, writing, "You'd think you'd have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there's more to the story."

After news that Peter and Kelley were quarantining together in Chicago broke, Madison performed in a TikTok video with other contestants from Peter's Bachelor season to the song "Take Your Man." After a commenter asked where Kelley was, Madison replied, "With our ex lol." She later claimed in an Instagram comment that it was "just a joke" and she has "all the love for both of them."

Peter and Kelley seemed to fire back at haters with a TikTok video of their own, which the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram fan account shared on May 1. In the video, the pair that's now "fully dating," per Us Weekly, sang along to Akon's 2006 hit "Don't Matter," which contains the lyrics "Nobody wanna see us together/But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)."

Wells Adams may also be among those they were seemingly addressing. Although Bachelor in Paradise will likely be shelved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ABC spinoff's resident bartender Wells hopes Peter and Kelley break up. His reason? As Wells explained to Us Weekly, he's "pushing big time" for Peter to join BiP. The Bachelorette alum claimed not to have any commenter on the coupling, however. "Listen, if that's true, great! If not, great," he told the magazine. "But like, what if they break up between now and then, and then they both come to Paradise!"

Whatever the future may hold for them, Peter's mom, for one, seems to be hoping that Kelley is now the one her son doesn't let go.