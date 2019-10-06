Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hilarious and devastating TV show Fleabag won over critics and fans and dominated this year's Emmy Awards, so having Waller-Bridge on Saturday Night Live as a Season 45 host was always an obvious choice. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's SNL opening monologue kicked off the night on Oct. 5, with Waller-Bridge channeling her Fleabag character and talking women's sexuality and the awkwardness of human bodies. She also joked about Andrew Scott's Hot Priest, and why he struck such a chord with viewers.

"Fleabag came from a very personal place for me. It began as a way to get Andrew Scott as a priest and tell me that he loves me," Waller-Bridge joked to audiences. "It took me six years and two seasons to achieve it but I did it."

Waller-Bridge went on to explain that she simply called Scott's character "Priest" in the script, and it was audiences who started calling him "Hot Priest."

"Obviously, Andrew is hot, but this priest character caused such a horn-storm," Waller-Bridge said to laughs. "Andrew and I were trying to figure out what it was about him that was driving women so mental. "

The answer? "We boiled it down and realized he was doing this one thing: listening. Really, really listening. Try it, guys."

