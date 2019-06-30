On Saturday, June 29, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in her hometown of Versailles, Kentucky. And the photos from Jax and Brittany's wedding prove that the newlyweds finally got the fairy tale wedding they've always wanted. And while all of the over-the-top celebrations might make you desperately wish you scored an invite, at least Vanderpump Rules fans can take comfort in the fact that every second was captured by the reality show's cameras — and the cast's own Instagram Stories. All these photos will make you feel like you scored an invite and you were there, too.

Southern Charm star Shep Rose confirmed Jax and Brittany's wedded bliss as he posted multiple Instagram Stories of the wedding ceremony itself. He was able to catch Brittany and Jax exchanging vows — you can't really hear what they are saying, but you can tell it's emotional — and then you see their first kiss as a married couple. Ben Soffer AKA @boywithnojob also posted several IG stories of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett walking down the aisle before Brittany wowed the crowd as the bride. It almost feels like you were there, too — doesn't it? Take a look at the photos below.

Shep's IG stories also confirmed the rumors that Lance Bass would be the wedding's officiant, posting a selfie with Lance Bass and wroting, "@lancebass officiated a magnificent spectacle." Soffer posted an IG Story of the *NSYNC member in action during the ceremony as well, playfully calling him, "the rabbi."

Before the ceremony, Kristen shared a few selfies before the bridal party walked down the aisle for Jax and Brittany's big day. The women were all smile as they posed for the selfies.

The happy couple kicked things off on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 with pre-wedding celebrations that included a pool party with all of their fellow SURvers and a rehearsal dinner at the Kentucky Castle. The happy couple followed things up with a party bus tour of Brittany's hometown — which their loved ones chronicled on social media — and a late night Taco Bell truck in the castle's courtyard. Ahead of the ceremony, Kristen and Jax shared photos of the romantic set up on the grand lawn in front of the castle.

A year after Jax popped the question during a romantic meal at the beachfront restaurant Neptune's Net in Malibu, the pair were married in a beautiful ceremony. The wedding party included many of their friends and Vanderpump Rules costars, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Sheana Marie and Ariana Maddix.

The morning of the wedding, Brittany and her bridesmaids kicked off the getting ready process with donuts. In addition to showing off the sweet treats, the bride-to-be couldn't help but show off exactly how excited she was to tie the knot with her longtime love, jumping up and down while she and Katie chanted, "It's today!"

The happy couple reposted plenty of photos from their guests on their Instagram Stories, showing off the romantic welcome cards that they are handing out to all of their loved ones. Even more excitingly, the goodie bags that guests received included samples of Mamaw's Beer Cheese, the company the pair launched together.

Guests who arrive at the wedding will arrive inside the castle walls to find a courtyard where a gorgeous fountain sits, surrounded by greenery. Kristen also shared a countdown to the ceremony the night before the wedding that showed that Brittany and Jax will tie the knot underneath the castle walls, like a true story book romance.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kristen shared a sweet message to the happy couple, gushing about how excited she was to see them finally get married. "I’m so proud to call the two of you my best friends," she wrote. "You’re a match made in heaven! Thank you for letting me be a part of your happily ever after."

Kristen also shared a photo of of Brittany's bridal party from the rehearsal dinner, including all of the SURvers who have become close with Brittany over the past three years. "You are an angel, a beautiful soul & one of the absolute best friends I’ve ever had," Kristen wrote in a touching tribute to the blushing bride. "We love you so much. thank you for choosing us to stand with you today."

Several of the SURvers chronicled the bridesmaids' preparations for the big day, including Lala, who showed off the girls' soft, curled hairstyles, and Scheana, who posted videos of herself and her fellow bridesmaids dancing around while getting ready.

Bass arrived to the wedding venue with a basket full of "Kentucky Muffins," which he showed off on his Instagram Story before posing for photos with Lisa Vanderpump. The SUR owner wasn't sure if she was going to make it to Brittany and Jax's wedding, in the wake of her mother's unexpected death last week. "Unfortunately, Lisa probably isn’t going to be able to make it because of her mother’s passing, which is so sad," Brittany told People before the wedding. "I feel so bad for her that she had to go through all of this."

Another significant presence at the wedding was Jax's late father, who got a special, reserved seat in the front row. "Dad's here!" the groom-to-be wrote on his Instagram Story, showing off the seat of honor in the ceremony space.

It was a sweet gesture during a truly magical day for Jax and Brittany.