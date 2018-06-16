While the White House hasn't acknowledged June as Pride Month, that didn't stop a LGBTQ dance party outside Mike Pence's hotel in Columbus, Ohio. Pence's visit to Ohio was a serendipitous crossover with Columbus Pride, which began on Friday.

The "Welcome Mike Pence: Big LGBTQ Dance Party" was launched via a Facebook event on Monday. Organizer Jay Smith told The Guardian that he didn't expect it to snowball like it did. “We want to jam the street with as many people as we can celebrating. I would love to see a sea of rainbow and dancing,” he told The Guardian.

Smith said he expected five or six hundred people. While videos and photos show lots of people, no official attendance numbers have been released.

Pence's anti-LGBTQ votes as a congressperson, his support for anti-discrimination laws as governor of Indiana, and his role in the Trump administration (which won't even acknowledge Pride Month) have spurred people to action in a peaceful-yet-fun protest.

“The energy that has developed stems from his record on LGBT issues. It’s been amplified because he’s coming on Friday, the first day of Columbus Pride," Smith told The Guardian. "The fact that he’s anti-LGBT and he’s coming on Pride weekend? We couldn’t do nothing."

First, Let's Set The Scene With Some Tunes The party got started at 2 p.m. and lasted until 5 p.m. Pence arrived around 4:45 p.m., according to the HuffPost. He did not address the dancing crowd. Pence was in town to talk tax reform to a pro-Trump group called America First Policies.

"Expect Our Resistance" One person showed up to the Gay Pence Party with a sign reading "Respect Our Existence Or Expect Our Resistance" with logos for the Human Rights Campaign. Human Rights Campaign is the largest nonprofit organization specifically aimed at improving queer civil rights.