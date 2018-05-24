Broad City star Abbi Jacobson is headed to Dreamland. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the first 10 episodes of The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's new show, Disenchantment, will premiere on Aug. 17, according to Variety. The streaming service also released the first images from Jacobson's new princess series to help get fans excited.

The show takes place in Dreamland, a dilapidated medieval kingdom, and Jacobson plays Bean, a spunky, "hard-drinking" young princess, per a press release from Netflix. Along with her sidekick, a spirited elf named Elfo, and her "personal demon" Luci — voiced by Nat Faxon and Eric André, respectively — the show follows Bean's "misadventures" as she encounters harpies, imps, ogres, sprites, trolls, walruses, and plenty of foolish people. The show also features the voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Rich Fulcher, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Noel Fielding, Matt Berry, Lucy Montgomery, and Jeny Batten.

In one of the stills, Bean can be seen swinging a sword while she, Elfo, and Luci apparently prepare for some sort of battle. And in another, she reclines on her throne in a pink dress and tiara with a frothy mug of beer, showing that she knows how to work hard and play hard.

In July 2017, Groening, who is also known for his work on Futurama told Deadline,

"Disenchantment will be about life life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

According to Deadline, Netflix's vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, also said, "Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment. The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

Upon the announcement of the premiere date, fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement for the show.

As @rf_adapter wrote, "I didn’t think it possible to be MORE excited for @disenchantment, but then I hear @abbijacobson is involved!" along with smiling, thumbs up, and prayer hands emojis, and @CPJusty tweeted at the show, "@disenchantment I'm instantly a fan! Can't wait to watch it!"

@ArishoksKebab also said, "I'm low key really excited for @disenchantment even though its not out for another 3 months".

As fans may know, Groening and The Simpsons faced some backlash earlier this year for the show's depiction of Indian character Apu, which many argued perpetuates cultural stereotypes, especially since he's voiced by a white actor. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April, Hank Azaria, the actor who plays Apu, offered to help rework the character or even step away entirely, but overall, fans were disappointed in the show's response to the issue.

In an April episode, Marge removes the offensive parts of a children's story she used to love, but reads it to Lisa and finds that the book has lost its appeal. Marge asks Lisa what she should do, to which Lisa replies, “It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded as inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” The scene was taken as a clear nod to the Apu-related controversy.

In an interview with USA Today published on April 27, Groening seemingly downplayed the issue. "I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended," he said.

However, given Jacobson's involvement, the diverse cast, and the strong female character at the center of the story, Disenchantment has the potential to be more mindful and culturally sensitive. Fans can look forward to meeting Bean and the other people of Dreamland when the show premieres this summer.