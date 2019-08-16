Seeing Ariana Grande without her signature ponytail is rare. Seeing Ariana Grande's natural curly hair is even more rare, but it's happened again. While the "Boyfriend" singer is known for her long ponytail, the often straight strands aren't what her natural hair looks like, and thanks to her hairstylist, fans of Grande got to see another look at her natural curls.

On Thursday, Grande's hairstylist Josh Liu took to his Instagram account to post a selfie of the singer with her naturally curly hair. While Grande has a filter on the photo, it's clear that her hair is in its curls and falls to just below her shoulders. In his caption, Liu wrote, "natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc," with a black emoji heart.

Liu's comments section on the photo was soon flooded with fans asking the stylist to convince Grande to wear her natural hair more often. Some even called for Grande to rock the look while out on tour. Liu didn't respond to the requests, but ultimately, the decision is up to Grande whether she wants to wear her hair curly while on tour or meeting with fans.

Regardless of whether fans see the style IRL on tour, it's super cute in photos.

This also isn't the first time that Grande has let the world see her natural curls. Back in February, the singer posted a photo of herself when she was a kid that showed how curly her hair is IRL. In the tweet she wrote, "if i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger." Yes, that is a reference to her infamous "7 Rings" tattoo.

Following the tweet, fans asked for proof that the singer's hair is still the same curly look that she had when she was a kid, and she obliged.

In the video, she posted Grande's hair seems shorter than Liu's most recent photos, but the curly waves are still in tact. However, in an earlier tweet from February, she did explain that they're not quite what they used to be due to going blonde the previous year. Now, though, they seem back in full force.

Grande's curly hair isn't the only throwback look she's showcased, though. Just a day ago, the star posted a photo of herself when she was younger, and while her hair wasn't curly, it was in a high ponytail. In the photo, Grande's hair is long and straight, and she's already rocking what would become her signature style.

While Ariana Grande's curly hair may not make appearances often, when it does, fans certainly seem to love. While it's up to the singer whether she wants to rock her hair naturally on tour, fans know that this star's style hasn't changed much. From childhood curls and high ponies, Grande is certainly consistent.