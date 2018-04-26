Photos Of Bill Cosby's Trial Show Just How Much Was At Stake

On Thursday, a jury of five women and seven men found Bill Cosby was guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. For the dozens of women who accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct, it was a significant win. And the photos from Cosby's sexual assault trial show just how much was at stake in this case.

The guilty verdict comes after hours of deliberation and following testimony from several women who accuse Cosby of sexual abuse. It was the second time a jury had come together to decide on a verdict; the first trial back in 2017 ended with a hung jury.

In the first trial, only two women, including Constand, was allowed to testify in court about Cosby. This time, the disgraced comedian faced six accusers: Constand, whom Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted in his home in 2004; former model Janice Dickinson, who claims he similarly drugged and assaulted her in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe in the '80s; Janice Baker-Kinney, who says Cosby gave her pills at a house party then sexually assaulted her; Heidi Thomas, who claims he gave her a glass of wine and then woke up with Cosby "forcing himself in [her] mouth"; Chelan Lasha, who accuses Cosby of giving her a blue pill ostensibly for her cold but it knocked her out; and Lise-Lotte Lublin, who says Cosby gave her a glass of wine that left her practically unconscious for two days.

Mark Makela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other women who accused Cosby of sexual misconduct did not get to testify, but they were present each day the retrial was in session. On Thursday, after the jury announced its verdict, many of them broke down, hugging each other in relief.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Cosby was found guilty of three counts: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant. He could potentially face a 30-year prison sentence; Cosby will turn 81 in July.

