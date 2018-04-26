Once beloved as one of America's favorite TV dads, actor and stand-up comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman Thursday. The verdict means the 80-year-old actor could spend the final years of his life in prison. But exactly how much time could he face? Bill Cosby's prison sentence could span up to 30 years.

Although nearly 60 women have publicly accused Cosby of sexual assault — charges his legal team has vehemently denied — he only faced criminal charges in the case of Andrea Constand, who claimed the comedian drugged and molested her at his home back in 2004. In a statement Constand gave police when she first reported the incident in 2005, she alleged she'd gone "in and out" of consciousness after taking pills Cosby had offered her. Constand told police she "was unable to speak" and thus could not tell Cosby "no" as the comedian allegedly fondled her breasts and genitals.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Constand in December 2015, roughly 10 years after the incident had first been reported and just days before the statute of limitations deadline was set to run out. Although Cosby has yet to be sentenced, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts he was found guilty of Thursday. However, those sentences could be served simultaneously, the New York Times has reported, meaning the actor would could potentially only serve 10 years.

According to the Associated Press, the judge presiding over Cosby's retrial ruled the actor would remain free pending his sentencing.

Although Cosby did not take the stand at his trial to testify in his defense, he and his legal team have maintained that his relations with Constand were consensual. In a statement he provided police in 2005, Cosby admitted to "petting and the touching of private parts," but denied Constand's allegations the activity was not consensual. Cosby has also maintained that he only gave Constand Benadryl.

More to come...

Read more about the Bill Cosby verdict:

Bill Cosby Was Just Found Guilty Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting A Woman

Bill Cosby Ranted & Cursed After His Guilty Verdict Was Read

This One Tweet About Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict Will Floor You

These Quotes From Bill Cosby's Accusers Will Give You Chills