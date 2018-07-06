Meghan Markle's royal style is quickly becoming the stuff of legends. Her tendency to "break protocol" by showing her shoulders or for wearing millennial pink has been well-documented in the media as she attends events. She's always put together and stunning. But Meghan Markle wore a lemon yellow Brandon Maxwell dress this week and OMG. It was a perfect execution of bold and sophisticated, thanks to the color and the shape.

In fact, as Fashionista notes, bright yellow may very well supplant millennial pink as Instagram’s favorite hue. It's also evidence of Markle changing up her royal style and standing out while doing her thing.

The name Brandon Maxwell should be instantly familiar to fashion followers. He has been Lady Gaga's stylist and has steadily build his name, rep, and designs in recent years.

The sheath midi dress was sleeveless, hitting at mid-calf. She paired the frock with beige heelsMarkle wore her hair center-parted and swept off her face in a largely tidy bun, allowing her bare arms and exposed shoulders to be a focal point. Of course people love to talk about her gloriously messy buns — but this one was neat and simply a change of pace. It's proof that Markle can make edits to her signature looks in amazing ways.

The crepe midi also boasted a boat neck and it reminded us of her infamous Givenchy wedding gown.

The Duchess wore the dress at the Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception, so it made an additional statement. It was a young, fun, and bright dress that matched the vibe of the event. Prince Harry looked dapper in his navy blue suit, of course.

Maxwell Instagrammed an image of Markle in the dress, calling it a “proud moment for our team,” since that's exactly what it was. The Meghan Markle effect is real and it lives on, almost two months after her wedding day. It's not going to go away nor will it lessen anytime soon.

The dress is from Maxwell's Spring 2018 collection. It is currently sold out at Net-a-Porter. It is listed as $1500 at ShopBop and sold out, as well. So you can't really cop Markle's exact dress RN.

There are replicas on the market, though! They adhere to the same sartorial spirit as the Maxwell frock but with their own unique details. You can take inspo from Markle without trying to jack her fashion DNA!

1. Black Label By Evan-Picone

2. Lafayette 148 New York

3. Emerson Rose

4. Gabrielle Union For New York & Company

Those are a few variations to start with!

With looks like this, combined with past ensembles that have been earning high praise among royal fashion watchers and beyond, Markle could easily be the next Princess Diana in terms of style.

She keeps making smart and sophisticated choices when out and about — just like her late and beloved mother-in-law, who was a fashion icon.

Princess Di's style has certainly informed that of Markle.

We cannot wait to see Markle's next dress and wonder if she will continue to opt for bright colors.

The Queen wore a cheerful, lime green ensemble to Markle's wedding ceremony. Perhaps her predilection for pops of color has rubbed off on her granddaughter-in-law and we will continue to see Markle in more citrus-y colors this summer.