Pink's Dress At The 2018 Grammys Includes A Whole Lot Of Feathers

The Grammys are always a night of unexpected fashion moments, and that's kind of what I love most about the show. On the same carpet, we can see the likes of Miley Cyrus wearing something chic, Cardi B in a gorgeous princess gown, and, just a few feet away, we can spot Pink in a feather dress that people simultaneously love and hate. And that's what makes it all so fun.

In case you missed the reactions to Pink's dress on the Grammys red carpet, let's take a second to recap what she wore. First of all, it had feathers. Lots and lots of feathers. There were pink ones and blue ones and black ones, all of which were sticking out in a variety of directions and blowing gently in the New York City breeze.

Never one to let her clothes wear her, Pink rose gloriously above the plumes, like the regal lady she is. The dress was strapless, so it certainly didn't overwhelm her. And she topped it all off with her signature short hair, and only one, long, hoop earring.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink walked the red carpet with her family, including daughter Willow Sage, her mom Judy, and husband Carey Hart, all of whom looked great in their own way. But I think we can all agree, that Pink truly stood out.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer is never one to shrink into the background, and this dress by Armani Privé would have made doing so impossible, anyway.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even while sitting in the audience — with her daughter adorably bored to her left — it was clear Pink had the best and brightest look of the night.

But not everyone agreed. Personally, I loved Pink's look. It was oh so very Grammys, and so very Pink. But take one look at Twitter, and it wasn't tough to see that people either fell into the "love it" group or the "totally hate it" group.

So many people were fans. Without even considering that the feathery dress could be a fashion "miss," her fans simply accepted it as yet another awesome moment in a long line of Pink dresses and pantsuits.

Others seemed to look right past the dress, and focus on loving the singer herself.

Fans also loved that Pink walked the red carpet with her daughter, who came ready in her own fashion statement — a lilac tutu, sneakers, and jacket. So cool.

But not everyone was so impressed.

Plenty of folks online couldn't get The Muppets out of their heads. And, TBH, I can kind of see why. Anything feathered immediately brings to mind images of Sesame Steet. But is that necessarily a bad thing?

Again, some people were all about the look, while others blamed Pink's stylist for putting her into something less than Grammy-worthy.

And many more were super concerned about her one earring. And yet, if you know anything about Pink, then I think we can all rest assured the one earring look was intentional. As was the whole feathered look.