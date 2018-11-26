Big Disney fans know that Mickey Mouse just had his 90th birthday (as did Minnie Mouse!), and Polaroid is getting in on the celebration, too. Polaroid and Disney collaborated on a camera that will let Disney lovers document their theme park trips in style. Or let them display the camera on a shelf, only take a photo of their dog every now and then. Or keep it in a box forever so it never gets a scratch. Choice is yours!

The Polaroid Originals collaboration includes a limited-edition vintage refurbished 600 camera and special film with 12 different Mickey-themed border designs. The camera alone is $199.99, a three-pack of film is $58, and one pack of film is $19.99. You can also get the camera and three packs of film as a set for $257.99. Unfortunately, the combo set won't save you any money, but being able to buy the items separately does mean that you could potentially save money by purchasing only the film to use in a Polaroid camera you already own, or by buying the special edition camera with regular film, which costs less.

The Polaroid sites describes the yellow, red, white, and black camera as follows:

Featuring a color treatment that pays homage to Mickey’s iconic palette, it’s also customized with signature, animation-inspired character details on the flashbar and face plate. And it comes in a bright, bespoke box that will proudly take its place next to your favorite Mickey Mouse memorabilia.

Polaroid Polaroid

As for the Mickey film, something to keep in mind if you are a collector is that while there are 12 designs, there are only eight photos worth of film in each pack. So, if you want to collect all of them, you have a better chance the more packs you buy, but there are no guarantees. Tricky, tricky, Polaroid.

The Mickey Mouse camera and film isn't the only special refurbished 600 camera Polaroid offers. There is also a Hello Kitty camera that goes for $375.99. This version was originally released in the late '90s and only in Japan. There is also a Barbie one, currently on sale for $143.99, that was released in 1999. For another '90s throwback, Polaroid also has a special "96 Cam". According to the site, "It’s an original vintage Polaroid 600 camera with a fresh new Jazz Red color treatment and custom faceplate, complete with a nostalgic '90s stripe pattern." Right now, it's on sale for $132.99. In addition to these, there are many other colors available of the retro cameras.

Raymond Van Mil/Polaroid Raymond Van Mil/Polaroid

Mickey and Minnie's birthdays were on November 18, which was the day in 1928 that they both first appeared in the cartoon "Steamboat Willie", according to the Huffington Post. In celebration of the occasion numerous brands have collaborated with Disney. To name a few: Dose of Colors and Bésame Cosmetics both released makeup collections, Ample Hills made three special ice cream flavors , and Karen Walker released clothes, sunglasses, and other accessories.

If you have a Disney fan in your life who you need to shop for this holiday season, now is the perfect time.