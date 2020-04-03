One week on from announcing his diagnosis and successful overcoming of coronavirus, Prince Charles is set to return to work to open the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London today (April 3).

The Prince of Wales will not be in attendance himself, but will conduct the ceremony via videolink from his Scottish residence at Birkhall, where he has been self-isolating since testing positive for coronavirus.

It will be his second video appearance of the week, having released an emotional appeal about the effects of self-isolation and the importance of reaching out to those in need via the Clarence House social channels. Today, the Prince of Wales is expected to pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to build the new medical facility, and those delivering frontline care in the coronavirus crisis.

Natalie Grey, head of nursing at NHS Nightingale, will unveil a plaque on behalf of the prince to mark the occasion.

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The new hospital in east London is the first of its kind to open and will initially provide up to 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen, though will, eventually, be capable of providing support for up to 4,000 coronavirus patients, if required. Constructed in just nine days, the conversion of the ExCeL conference centre into a field hospital has been cited as perhaps the most ambitious medical project Britain has seen since the end of the second world war, and "will dwarf all other hospitals in the UK," according to The Guardian.

