After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Prince Charles is out of self-isolation. The 71-year-old royal spent seven days in quarantine at his Birkley Home in Scotland, on the Balmoral Estate, after displaying mild symptoms, reports BBC News.

"Clarence House has confirmed today [March 30] that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a Palace Official announced, per BBC News.

Following government guidelines, The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, will continue to self-isolate for the rest of the week. The Duchess did not test positive for the virus, however it is advised that anyone exposed to COVID-19 stay in quarantine for 14-days.

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for COVID-19— the first world leader to do so. In a video posted to Twitter, Johnson revealed he had developed what he described as “mild symptoms,” including a fever and a persistent cough. He added that, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, he was self-isolating and working from home, but would still lead the government's response to the pandemic via video link.

In the clip, he said: "Hi folks. I want to bring you up to speed with something that’s happening today which is I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say a temperature and persistent cough."

Johnson added: "On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I took a test that has come out positive, so I am working from home, self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, I can continue to communicate with my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, March 28, the Hancock wrote: "Thanks for all of the good wishes since I was diagnosed yesterday with coronavirus. Thankfully my symptoms are mild - so now I'm driving forward the effort from home.