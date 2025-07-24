When a Lagree class pops up on your FYP, it’s immediately clear you aren’t looking at an ordinary workout. While gliding on a Megaformer through slow, controlled movements, many people talk about how it’s a new kind of torture — in a good way. “I was shaking the entire time,” creator @allisonlloydfit said in a viral clip, while @selenaamae said just the warm-up alone had her entire body “on fire.”

Like any good fitness class, Lagree sounds just the tiniest bit scary, but there’s a reason why so many people — including Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, and Kelsea Ballerini — are fans. Billed as a low-impact, high-intensity form of exercise, Lagree looks a lot like a Pilates reformer class on the surface, but it includes special movements that build full-body strength.

The Lagree Fitness Method, developed by celebrity trainer Sebastien Lagree, started in 1998 when he was working with actors and models in Los Angeles, but it truly took off in 2003. There are now 700 official studios in 45 countries, and it’s also having a viral moment on social media. As someone who’s always down for a sweaty workout, and especially one I’ve seen on my TikTok FYP, I knew I had to give it a try. Here’s what it was like to try Lagree firsthand.

What Is Lagree?

According to Lagree, the magic of his workout is all in the resistance you add to the specialized Megaformer, aka a machine that features a sliding carriage, numbered platform, handle bars, and spring-loaded resistance that allows you to perform over 1,000 different exercises with varying difficulty.

“On the Megaformer, you essentially have three machines in one,” Lagree tells Bustle. Depending on how and where you sit, kneel, or stand on it, you’re able to reach different muscles in unique ways, which sets it apart from Reformer Pilates.

A typical class is about 45 minutes long, with the first 20 to 25 minutes focused on legs. After that, Lagree says you move into upper body movements, then core exercises, with a major focus on your obliques. The slow, controlled movements are what give you the full-body strength and what cause the famous “Lagree shakes.”

There are Lagree studios all across the country. To find the one nearest you, use the class locator on their website. Drop-in rates typically range from $30 to $45, though 5-class packs, 10-class packs, memberships, and first-timer specials are available at varying prices depending on the studio and location.

My Experience

When I walked into my Sunday morning class at Coastal Core Fitness in Belmar, NJ, I wondered if I was going to faint, fall off the machine, flail around embarrassingly, or all of the above. Thankfully, while I may have flailed a few times, I survived the class and actually thoroughly enjoyed it.

Since I’ve taken SolidCore and Reformer Pilates classes in the past, I had some knowledge of what it’s like to glide around on Megaformers, but Lagree is a different beast with its own, unique equipment. Instead of stretching, like you do in Pilates, or focusing on your core, like you do in SolidCore, we immediately dove into exercises that lit up muscles I didn’t even know I had.

As I had one foot on a solid platform and another lunged back behind me on the Megaformer, I quickly learned that you need to pay close attention to the instructor, who, in my case, was playing Britney Spears throwbacks and walking around with a headset.

He was calling out the next moves, counting down until each one was done, and telling you where to place your hands and feet on the numbered carriage. He also came over to me quite a few times to readjust my position or offer modifications, which was so helpful for a beginner.

Even though I was certain I would likely pass out right there in Belmar, I was actually able to keep up with the class. While I did get the leg shakes and take a few breaks, I successfully readjusted the resistance springs and moved into new, challenging positions. Think 90/90 lunges, deep squats with one foot on the platform and another gliding away, and hamstring curls that involved looping a rope and cable around my foot.

A hot tip? If you’re a newbie or struggle with balance, there’s a weighted pole next to each Megaformer that you can move around and hold onto as you squat, lunge, or slide your legs far apart. I found myself hanging onto it for dear life several times throughout the class.

The Takeaway

It’s been four days since my workout, and I’m only just starting to feel less sore. Not only was it a good workout — I left completely drenched and with a lovely post-workout glow — but the class also went by incredibly fast.

Sometimes it feels like time stands still when you’re holding planks, but I was so focused during the workout that the 45 minutes truly flew by. It likely also had something to do with the variety of moves.

Instead of feeling bored in one position that seems to last too long, a Lagree workout sees you constantly switching from lunges to squats to push-ups, and more, then repeating it all over again on the other side.

I wasn’t bored, I had fun, and I left feeling so proud of myself for completing my first class. Sure, my muscles were jelly — just like you see in the viral Lagree TikToks — but it was a clear sign that I had just done something good for myself. My arms, core, glutes, and legs all got some love, and I’ll definitely be back.