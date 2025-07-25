If your bed is piled high with pillows, it’d be tough to imagine sleeping through the night without one tucked under your head. And yet, it might be a small price to pay if you want to fix your posture and get rid of the dreaded tech neck, at least according to TikTok.

On June 28, creator @junithvalencia posted about the benefits of sleeping flat on your back in bed. “POV: You saw a TikTok that said sleeping in bed without your pillow will get rid of your tech neck hump.” The clip shows her getting comfy in bed without a pillow, and it has nearly 300,000 likes.

“So, everybody is suffering from a neck hump?” one person asked in her comments, while others shared their love for sleeping sans pillow, and noted how it does seem to fix poor posture. “I never sleep with a pillow. I haven’t since I was a kid. [I’m always on my phone, but I don’t have tech neck.] I don’t know if they are related or not, but...”

While it doesn’t sound like the most comfortable way to snooze, some people swear by it, like creator @oyh0213, who said she never sleeps with a pillow. Could it really be the trick for fixing poor posture? Keep reading for an expert’s take on the trend.

What Is Tech Neck?

According to Dr. Kira Capozzolo, a chiropractor and owner of Twin Waves Wellness, tech neck is a posture problem that forms when you spend long hours hunched over a phone, tablet, or laptop with your head tilted forward.

“This position shifts the weight of your head off its center of gravity, putting excess strain on your neck muscles and spine,” she tells Bustle. “Over time, it can lead to stiffness, pain, reduced mobility, and in some cases, visible changes in your posture.” Think rounded shoulders.

Tech neck is different from a neck hump, also called a “dowager’s hump.” Both are caused by poor posture and looking down, but a neck hump refers to the tissue buildup that can form at the base of the neck. “Poor posture definitely contributes to both, but not every case of tech neck turns into a visible hump,” she says.

Does Sleeping Without A Pillow Fix Tech Neck?

If you have poor posture and other painful side effects related to tech neck, then it makes sense in theory to spend the night lying with your back as flat as possible. If you’re already a back sleeper, removing an overly-puffy pillow could put your neck back into neutral alignment while you snooze, Capozzolo says.

“It’s worth experimenting with gently,” she says. “Maybe try a flatter pillow first, or a folded towel, and see how your body responds. But if you wake up stiff or sore, [this hack isn’t] for you.” It also won’t work if you’re a side or stomach sleeper.

“Side sleepers need a pillow that fills the space between the neck and shoulder to keep things neutral,” she says. “Stomach sleepers, well, I’m not a fan of that position in general, because it puts the neck in full rotation all night. So if you’re not a back sleeper, this trend isn’t likely to help — and it might actually make things worse.”

Instead of ditching your pillow, Capozzolo recommends looking for one that supports the natural curve of your neck, like a memory foam pillow or one with a cervical contour. “You want your spine in a neutral position, not flexed forward,” she says. “Also consider your mattress: if it’s too soft or too firm, your neck won’t stand a chance, pillow or not.”

The Takeaway

While it’s OK to try this trend to see how it feels, Capozzolo says your sleeping habits are only one piece of the poor posture puzzle. When it comes to treating and preventing tech neck, what matters more is what you do while you’re awake.

“Postural awareness during the day is key,” she says. “Bring your screens up to eye level, take frequent movement breaks, and strengthen the upper back and deep neck flexors with targeted exercises. Chin tucks, scapular retractions, and thoracic mobility drills are your new best friends.”

Source:

Dr. Kira Capozzolo, chiropractor, owner of Twin Waves Wellness