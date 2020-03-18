In the midst of the current national health crisis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking the growing threat seriously. On Wednesday, March 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a message about the coronavirus on their official Instagram account, imploring everyone to strive for a sense of unity and compassion in the wake of the global pandemic. The message comes as reports that Harry and Meghan are observing quarantine in Canada.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the couple wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. "There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring."

The extensive message goes on to explain how both Harry and Meghan plan on offering their own contributions to the cause throughout this crisis. They intend to provide "accurate information and facts from trusted experts" about coronavirus in the upcoming weeks on their social media platform. And, no doubt in an effort to boost spirits, they will highlight "inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

In short, the goal for them is to serve as a support system to the general public and help remind others that "we are all in this together" no matter what, as we strive to "build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."

This is the first time the couple has spoken publicly about the pandemic, having recently returned from a visit to the United Kingdom and putting themselves in isolation for a two week time period to make sure their health wasn't impacted by their international travels. A source recently told Us Weekly that both Harry and Meghan are "are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization," in regards to COVID-19.

But it seems they're putting their time in self-quarantine to good use and will prove to be a great source of information and comfort in the weeks — or even months — to come.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.