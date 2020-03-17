Not even royalty is exempt from social distancing. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wrapped up their last official engagements, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie are reportedly "observing quarantine" in Canada after flying home from the United Kingdom. It's recommended that people who have travelled internationally isolate themselves for 2 weeks to be safe. And a source recently told Us Weekly that the couple are "are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization," in the wake of global concerns about COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Harry and Meghan — who will officially step down as Senior royals on March 31 — spent the Christmas holidays in Canada with Archie and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. After the pair announced in January that they planned to step back from royal duties and become "financially independent," they have reportedly officially moved to North America, intending to split time between Canada, Los Angeles, and the U.K.

The couple returned to the U.K. in March for about two weeks, in order to attend several royal events, though Archie stayed at home in Canada due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. Meghan and Harry made their final appearance as senior royals at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth herself. Us Weekly reported that at the service, the royal family was spotted avoiding handshakes as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It's unclear how long Meghan and Harry will remain in quarantine, but afterwards, the couple will likely begin to move forward with their post-royal projects — virus willing. In January, shortly after they they reached an agreement with the Queen about their new roles, the duke and duchess announced they would be launching a "new charitable entity."

According to Hello! the couple stopped by Stanford University in February for a "brainstorming session" regarding their new venture. The magazine reported that Meghan and Harry spent 7 hours consulting with academics and professors as "part of their ongoing work to develop and build their new charitable organization." The charity's mission remains a mystery, but the couple spent time at the Stanford's Centre for Social Innovation, which is known for its work for social and environmental change initiatives — a cause that is close to both Meghan and Harry's hearts.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Despite stepping down from their roles, Harry has made it clear in multiple speeches over the past month that he and Meghan still intend to continue their work as public servants going forward. "Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!" the Duke said during his speech at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, which honors sick and injured servicemen and women. "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours."

