The newest royal baby has only been in the world for a few days, but Prince Harry clearly has the most important part of being a father down already. On Wednesday, May 8, Prince Harry made a dad joke during the royal baby's first appearance about his son's appearance, pointing out an unexpected way that Baby Sussex resembles his father,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday, May 6, and two days later, they introduced the newest addition to the royal family in a sweet photo call where they posed for photos for the first time as a family of three. While speaking with reporters inside Windsor Castle — to avoid making the new mother and Baby Sussex brave the rain outside — the pair debated about who their new addition resembled most in his first few days of life. After Meghan noted that they're "still trying to figure out" who their baby looked like, Harry admitted that his looks have been changing every day, which provided him with the perfect set up for the ultimate dad joke.

In response to a photographer asking if they could get a better look at Baby Sussex, Harry moved the blanket away from his sleeping son's face, joking that, "he's already got a little bit of facial hair as well." Clearly, Prince Harry is already seeing a resemblance between himself and his firstborn.

Though the royal baby — whose name has yet to be announced by Harry and Meghan — was only born two days ago, this isn't actually the first time that the Duke has shown off his talent for crafting the perfect dad joke. Back in February, when he and Meghan were on an official visit to Morocco, Harry reacted to a well-wisher congratulating the Duchess on her pregnancy with mock surprise.

According to Glamour, Harry pretended to be shocked, turning to his (visibly pregnant) wife and asking, "What, you’re pregnant?" Once Meghan played along with the bit, quipping, "Surprise!" Harry fired back with a corny joke that would make any dorky new dad very proud, asking "Is it mine?"

And on May 6, while speaking with reporters to announce the birth of his son outside of Windsor Castle, the Duke also made sure to thank the horses in the stables, along with everyone who wished the couple well, as his first official "cheesy dad" act. Considering all of the practice he's had at crafting the perfect dad jokes while playing with his nephews and niece, it's no surprise that Prince Harry is at the top of his game, right out of the gate.

Of course, the royal baby photo call wasn't just a time for jokes; the new parents also couldn't help but gush about how excited they are to welcome their new baby into the world, with Meghan calling the experience "magic." Speaking about her first few days of motherhood, the Duchess of Sussex said, "It's pretty amazing, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." Meghan added that Baby Sussex "has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

After posing for photos and answering some questions about their newborn, Meghan and Harry were scheduled to introduce Baby Sussex to his great-grandparents: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Hopefully, not long after that, he will also be able to meet his aunt and uncle, as Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge shared their excitement to meet Baby Sussex at an event on Tuesday morning.

"We're absolutely thrilled and look forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down a bit," William told Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent for The Sun. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

He might not have mastered sleeping with a newborn in his family, but its clear that Harry is already a professional when it comes to two very important parts of fatherhood: gushing about his baby, and crafting a great dad joke.