Many world leaders, politicians, and public figures have been sending messages of support to the general public during the outbreak of coronavirus. Prince William launched the National Emergency Trust's coronavirus appeal in an online video address to the nation which is sure to bring the tears.

In the video shared on the Kensington Royal Twitter account, the Duke of Cambridge speaks about the National Emergency Trust, which launched last year. He begins by celebrating the British people's incredible "ability to pull together", stating that now's the time to harness that ability. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature." He praises the public for their "desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."

The National Trust's vision is to be "an independent body that is trusted to work collaboratively to raise and distribute funds fairly and efficiently at a time of a domestic disaster."

William addresses the harsh reality that it was only a year ago that he spoke about how important this trust would be should the UK find itself in a state of emergency. "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed", he said. "Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped."

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists," he adds. "It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible." The Prince finishes the video with, "And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

This video from Kensington Palace comes in the wake of the news that the Queen has significantly changed her schedule owing to the outbreak. Donate to the National Emergency Trust here.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.