Everything about Saturday's royal wedding, really, is chock-full of emotion and tea-jerking moments. But one of the more solemn, and powerful, came when Diana, Princess of Wales' sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, delivered the day's reading.

Lady Jane Fellowes' appearance is particularly surprising and meaningful since she has largely kept out of the spotlight since her sister's death.

There have been some murmurs that Lady Jane Fellowes had a strained relationship with her sister after the divorce, since Fellowes' husband — Lord Robert Fellowes — had been promoted to the Queen's number one private secretary in 1990. That meant he was the primary liaison between Queen Elizabeth and the government of the United Kingdom. Paul Burrell, Diana's former Butler, says this put some distance between the sisters. But, like any royal gossip, that can be taken with a grain of salt. Burrell has reportedly made millions spilling royal secrets, and seems to have been turned away by security at the wedding on Saturday.

Another reason there is public confusion about Lady Fellowes is her lack of interaction with the public. She has not spoken to the media since her sister's death, for example. She was also the only one of Princess Diana's siblings not to appear in a recent BBC documentary about Diana's life.

But none of this is to say that she's been away from the family. Fellowes, along with Prince Charles and her other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, carried Diana's body back to England in 1997. And at her sister's funeral, Fellowes read a poem by Henry Van Dyke Jr (making Saturday's reading doubly meaningful).

She was also seen at the 2011 royal wedding, although she didn't speak there. And for Prince Harry, his beloved aunt attended his graduation from the Army Air Corps pilot course in 2010.

When the announcement was made that Fellowes would be reading at the wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, the Palace rep added that "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

And honored everyone was. On Saturday, she read poignant words from The Bible as Harry's eyes seemingly welled up in tears.

They definitely chose the right person to deliver those words.

More to come...