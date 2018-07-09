Following the magical, almost fairytale-like wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, the next royal wedding is scheduled for October. Sure, it's a long wait to see Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot, but there's definitely one thing I want to know like right now: Who are Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids and page boys? Well, there are a few rumours doing the rounds. Allow me to fill you in.

Prepare for cuteness overload, because according to the Mail on Sunday, there won't be a shortage of cheeky grins and adorable outfits ahead of Eugenie as she walks down the aisle. For starters, it's expected that Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have the honour of being a page boy and bridesmaid, reports the paper. And, in a surprising revelation, the newspaper reports that singer Robbie Williams and actress Ayda Field are actually close friends with Princess Eugenie, and their five-year-old daughter Theodora Rose will reportedly be a bridesmaid too, according to the MailOnline. Lord Freddie Windsor and actress Sophie Winkleman's daughter Maud will apparently also be part of the bridal party too, alongside Ines de Givenchy, daughter of J.P. Morgan & Co banker Olivier de Givenchy. Meanwhile, Prince George will reportedly be accompanied by Givenchy's brother Louis as a page boy when he walks down the aisle.

In total, Eugenie and Jack will reportedly have four bridesmaids and two page boys at their wedding. Compared to Prince William's wedding in April 2011, the numbers aren't all that different. William and Kate Middleton's delightful entourage included Lady Louise Windsor, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, William Lowther-Pinkerton, and Tom Pettifer.

However, that didn't compare to the amount of young faces selected for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. For Markle's big day, ten bridesmaids and page boys were chosen to walk down the aisle; five of whom Harry picked, while the others were chosen by Markle. The bridesmaids consisted of three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the bride's two goddaughters six-year-old Remi Litt, seven-year-old Rylan Litt, and Harry's two goddaughters three-year-old Florence van Cutsem and two-year-old Zalie Warren. Meanwhile, the four pageboys were four-year-old Prince George, Harry's godson six-year-old Jasper Dyer, and the children of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, seven-year-old Brian and John Mulroney.

Thankfully, the news of Eugenie's bridemaids and pageboys isn't the only insight into the upcoming royal wedding. After seven years as boyfriend and girlfriend, Jack proposed to Prince Andrew's daughter in early January whilst on holiday in Nicaragua, according to the BBC. Opening up about her engagement on The One Show back in January, Eugenie said: "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn't be happier."

Since then, very few details have actually been confirmed. But what we do know, is that the wedding will take place in the familiar St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12. Royals fans will of course remember this as where Harry and Meghan got married on May 19.

It will be interesting to see the role that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, will play as the mother-of-the-bride. She is technically no longer part of the royal family following her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. However, former royal butler Grant Harold has claimed that Ferguson will be "on hand" during her daughter's wedding, as would be expected. "I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter will all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," he told the Express. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

The guest list, the maid of honor, and the timings of the day have yet to be confirmed, but judging by Eugenie and Jack's pool of friends, the likes of Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, and George Clooney could very well be on the list. Hands up who's thankful there's another royal wedding to look forward to?