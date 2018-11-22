Does it feel like your Thanksgiving is missing something? Could it be the most swoonworthy photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to date? Because if it is, stay tuned, because that's coming right up. On Thursday, Nov. 22, Chopra shared a photo of herself snuggling with Jonas on Instagram. The romantic picture is captioned, "Welcome home baby..." alongside a heart-eyed emoji. Interestingly, it's also tagged Delhi, India, which suggests they're spending the holiday with Chopra's family. Or, they could be gearing up for another special event.

As fans of the couple know, Chopra and Jonas announced their engagement in July 2018. Since then, planning for their upcoming nuptials has been underway. They held an engagement party in the summer, and in recent weeks, they had their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. In mid-November, it was rumored by The Blast that they filed for their marriage licence in Beverley Hills (they're reportedly planning on filing for one in India too — if they haven't already).

A recent report from Harper's Bazaar suggests that the wedding could happen as soon as December 2. However, at this point, nothing has been confirmed, and Nick appears to be the only one of his brothers who is spending Thanksgiving in India. (Joe Jonas and his fiancé, Sophie Turner, are currently on a skiing trip, according to their respective Instagram Stories.)

Whether or not Chopra's latest photo is a sign that the couple will be saying their "I dos" this weekend, it's a beautiful, candid look at the duo. It's clear that Chopra is close to her family, so it's beyond sweet to know that she and Jonas will be spending Thanksgiving together in India. From the caption to the looks on their faces, it seems safe to say that home for these two is wherever the other person is.

On Wednesday, Jonas shared that he was leaving New York on Instagram, and it now seems clear that he was heading to Delhi to join Chopra. So far, the happy couple haven't shared any other photos from the reunion, but that's totally OK, because the one that they did share is pretty perfect.

Chopra and Jonas' romance has been a bit of a whirlwind. They announced their engagement after just two months of dating, but they knew each other before. Even if their transition from dating to engaged seems fast from the outside, these two appear to be happy together, and nothing matters more than that.

If their wedding does happen this weekend, it's sure to be a beautiful event full of family, friends, and lots of love. And if they've just opted to spend the holiday in India with Chopra's family, that's just as wonderful. Their photo makes it clear that no matter what they're doing, they're just excited to be doing it together. That's what makes them such a wonderful couple — they always seem at their happiest when they're together and celebrating their love. And let's be real, a new photo of Chopra and Jonas is a welcome Thanksgiving gift, with or without wedding bells.