Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Family Trip To Mumbai Is A Beautiful Engagement Celebration

It's so lovely when you get to see Hollywood couples fall head over heels for each other in real time. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's family trip to Mumbai, for instance, has offered fans an unusually intimate look into the stars' recent engagement, and it's kind of amazing. According to many media outlets, Jonas and his family accompanied Chopra to Mumbai, India, where most of her family lives. It's said that when you know how you feel about someone, you just know, so it's no wonder than the pair's parents met so early on in the relationship. Especially considering that the two performers just confirmed their engagement via Instagram.

Early on Saturday, August 18, Chopra and Jonas posted a series of gorgeous photos that served as an official announcement. The actor posted one cozy-looking image of herself with Jonas wherein she flashed the engagement ring, adding the caption "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.." Jonas posted the same exact one (aww) with the caption "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love." Fans may have doubted the legitimacy of the relationship before, but there's no way you can fake that. Just look at the way they gaze into each other's eyes! It's so much. It's too much. No, actually, it's perfect.

Chopra is a former Miss World and bona fide Bollywood star; she has since transitioned to Hollywood superstardom. The Times of India has kept a thorough account of everything the newly engaged couple is up to in India on their current trip. According to the publication, Jonas' parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas were in attendance. Jonas' parents — Chopra's future in-laws — attending the events as well and took family photos with Chopra and Jonas, which were published by the National Herald.

The couple was spotted by NDTV heading out to dinner the night before the engagement events on Friday, August 17. As always, Chopra and Jonas looked extremely happy together in the photos.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express has been updating a live-blog of the Jonas family's visit and the engagement celebrations. The publication has been dutifully chronicling the trip to keep fans in the loop. According to The Times of India, the engagement photoshoot (the images with the combined N and P backdrop) took place in a private location and the traditional roka ceremony took place at Chopra's family home. In the evening on Saturday, the engagement party was taking place per The Indian Express.

Friends, family, and attendees from the United States and India took to Instagram to send their congratulations, which means the engagement events have been well-documented through delightful photos of Chopra and Jonas on Instagram.

The word "radiant" comes to mind, no? Also, Nick Jonas looks pretty good, too. Maybe having a seemingly amazing and supportive love in your life just gives you that natural glow. One can only imagine the level of gorgeous that Chopra is bringing with her outfits at the Saturday evening engagement party.

This massive family trip to Mumbai brought together both sides of this blossoming relationship, proving that they're beyond serious about one another.