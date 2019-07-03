Not only does Meghan Markle have tons of adoring fans following her every move, but she also has plenty of famous friends who are in her corner, as well. As People reported, Priyanka Chopra said Meghan Markle was destined for great things, and just by looking at all of the work the Duchess of Sussex has already done in her royal role, the former Quantico star's prediction was right on the money.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Chopra spoke about everything from her marriage to Nick Jonas to her Bollywood roots. Interestingly enough, the topic also turned to her royal friend, whom she originally met at an ELLE US event in January 2016. "Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said, “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

She continued to say that Markle, or "Megs," was was always meant for something "bigger" (and being a member of the British royal family is definitely something big). She said,

“By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Markle's son Archie was born on May 6] — it’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

Markle and Chopra have always enjoyed a close friendship. So, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that the Baywatch star has nothing but kind things to say about the duchess.

This hasn't been the only time that Chopra has publicly sung her friend's praises. In an interview with The Sunday Times in June, the Isn't It Romantic star addressed some of the negativity the Duchess of Sussex had been receiving since she became an official member of the royal family. “I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” she said, “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.” Chopra continued to say that she's sure that Markle can keep her head held high in the face of some of that hurtful commentary,

“The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”

Just as Chopra mentioned, Markle has utilized her platform for good and hasn't let any negative commentary get in the way of that. The Duchess of Sussex has already undertaken numerous patronages including one for the National Theatre, a role she took over from the Queen herself. Additionally, alongside her husband, she's continued to shine a light on some of the charities close to her heart via the couple's joint Sussex Instagram account.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

If you take a look at all of the work that Markle has already accomplished in her royal family role, you would know that Chopra was definitely right in saying that her friend was always destined for amazing things.