Taking your husband's last name doesn't mean your identity gets taken away, and this celebrity newlywed's explanation is all the proof you need. Priyanka Chopra explained why she took Nick Jonas' last name on Wednesday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After marrying the singer last December, the former Quantico star added "Jonas" to her name and for a truly great reason.

Jimmy Fallon introduced the actor as "Priyanka Chopra Jonas," which fueled their conversation about Chopra's decision to take the singer's surname. "You know the gravity of it, it's like a big deal," the Isn't It Romantic actor said about the "Jonas" addition. "I hadn't realized it was that much of a big deal until I did it."

A few days after they said "I do" in India, Chopra shared her new name with the world on Instagram. As Just Jared pointed out at the time, she added "Jonas" to her Instagram name. The update came as further proof of how much Chopra is committed to Jonas and their marriage.

There was never a moment that Chopra didn't want to take Jonas' last name, either. As she perfectly explained to Fallon,

"I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

There's no denying Jonas has added to who Chopra is as a person. He made it clear from the beginning he was going to add to her life in positive and supportive ways. As Vogue's January cover star, Chopra opened up about one of their first dates. Based on what her comment, the Baywatch actor was taken aback — in a good way — after hearing Jonas praise her goal-driven lifestyle. As many women know (*raises hand*), there are many men who find a successful and hardworking woman intimidating. Well, not Jonas.

As Chopra revealed to the magazine, Jonas said the following to her, "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have." Yeah, he's a keeper, for sure.

As they both previously stated, their love for family and commitment to faith connected them, but the fact that Jonas found Chopra's "drive" attractive made the actor fall even harder for him. Like she told Vogue,

"As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition.' It’s always been the opposite."

Jonas has definitely added to Chopra's identity in amazing ways, so it's no wonder she wanted to take his last name. Chopra is known for her belief in gender equality and seeing women as more than someone's "wife/girlfriend/partner," so "Chopra Jonas" doesn't make her any less than the powerful women she was prior to marrying the singer.

Taking your spouse's name is definitely a personal choice. Whatever an individual decides, they shouldn't be judged. Plus, when you look at it like Chopra does, her taking Jonas' last name actually makes her all the more empowering.