Now that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married, they've shared touching Instagram posts mentioning how happy they are to unite their families. But a special Chopra family member gave her official stamp of approval over Jonas joining the family with an adorable Instagram post. Priyanka Chopra's bridesmaid Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of the bridal party celebrating with the bride, captioned, "Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!!" After seeing her heartwarming welcome, Jonas fans might be wondering who Parineeti Chopra is.

Parineeti might not be as big of a name in the United States as her cousin is just yet, but she's actually a well-known Bollywood star. She's appeared in several Bollywood flicks, mostly lighthearted romantic comedies, and starred in Golmaal Again, a horror-comedy that's one of Bollywood's top-grossing films of all time.

But despite her Bollywood success, Parineeti didn't always want to be an actor like her cousin. In a 2012 interview with The Hindi, she shared that she actually always wanted to become an investment banker. But after going to Manchester Business School and dealing with the recession in England, she made the decision to move back to India, working for Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. She even despised actors and the idea of acting initially. "I always used to hate actors and dislike acting. The whole profession of acting seemed to me like an excuse to wear excessive make up," she told the outlet.

Luckily, Parineeti changed her mind. Working in PR for a hit production company meant that she got to connect with directors and actors, helping her see how amazing the film industry is. In an interview with The Indian Express, she discussed how she went from doing PR for Yash Raj Films to having them do PR for her. While doing PR for rom-com Band Baaja Baaraat, Parineeti realized that she actually wanted to be in front of the camera.

"With all the promotional activities and being closely associated with all the actors and the director of the film, I realized that acting was my true calling," she explained to The Indian Express. "That is when I decided to put in my papers and quit my job as a PR, so that I can join an acting school."

But her plans of going to acting school didn't pan out for a great reason. Parineeti had become close to the film's director Maneesh Sharma while promoting the flick, and she told him that his film had inspired her to become an actor. "He just laughed. He asked me to go and meet the casting director; I thought he wanted me to get some acting tips from her. The casting director asked me to enact something and taped it. Later, on my last day at YRF, I get a call from Maneesh that YRF wanted to sign a three-film deal with me," the Golmaal Again star revealed to the Express.

You might not have heard about Parineeti until Jonas and Priyanka's nuptials, but now that she's on your radar, you should definitely get to know this member of the Chopra family.