‘Queer Eye’ Stars Tom & Abby Are Engaged Now Because Love Is Real & Life Is Good

Raise your red neck margarita in celebration, because Queer Eye's Tom and Abby just got engaged. For those who've marathoned through the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, you probably found yourself falling in love with Episode 1's Tom Jackson, who was trying to better himself so he could win back his ex-wife — and admitted "love of his life" — Abby. Now, it seems his reality show experience has brought the couple back together for good and Tom wants to celebrate his wedding with the Queer Eye guys.

On Monday, Tom tweeted, "it's official, Abby and I are engaged." But, along with his announcement, he also pitched an idea to the producers over at Netflix about a Queer Eye special in which the Fab Five — groomer Jonathan Van Ness, interior designer Bobby Berk, food expert Antoni Porowski, stylist Tan France, and culture expert Karamo Brown — "planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!" Yes, that's a whole lot of exclamation points, but, honestly, how exciting would that be? The kind of excitement that warrants nine exclamation points, that's how much.

Fans agreed that Netflix should be the videographer at his wedding with one person even offering their own services. "Can we all be flower girls?" they tweeted. But Tom had even better idea for how he'd like to celebrate the big day. "Everyone is welcome to come to our wedding," he tweeted, perhaps, not realizing how many people will take him up on this offer.

Tom also wrote that he didn't want the Queer Eye guys to spend his whole wedding working, but for them to be a part of it. "I’m praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedule to come," he tweeted. "I’d love for Bobby [to] be best man, and the other 4 be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer." Chandler would be his grandson, who could soon become the honorary sixth member of the Fab Five, if Tom gets his way.

At this time, neither Netflix or the Fab Five have responded to Tom's tweets, but it's clear that Tom and Abby's romance is worthy of a TV special.

On the show, Tom explained, "I love Abby more than anything. She says she loves me. I know I love her. You'll have to ask her why she's not with me." And, by the end of his episode, it seemed as if they were rekindling that love over a bowl of homemade guacamole.

After reconnecting in his Queer Eye episode, though, Tom tweeted that he and Abby had broken up in a message that was both heartbreaking and sweet. He admitted that, like everyone else, his episode, which he had just watched for "about the 20th time" makes him cry, but there was a reason this re-watching was so emotional for him.

"Just to let the world know," he wrote last month, "Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love of my life. I will always love her more than anything!!!!!!!"

But before anyone could get too sad about it, Tom and Abby were back together. Last week, he tweeted, "So happy to say that Abby and I are reunited we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!!"

So, it's really no surprise to hear that the couple is engaged. They're in it for the long haul and so are fans, who can't get enough of Tom's romantic Twitter updates.

Tom wears his heart on his sleeve, which, thanks to Tan, is as stylish as ever. The self-described "dumb old country boy from Kentucky" who learned to find the beauty in himself has become a bit of a Twitter star. Seriously, if you want to keep up to date with his wedding plans, you better start following him.

So, could a Queer Eye wedding special be in the works? Netflix hasn't officially announced Season 2 of Queer Eye, and fans don't know what they're waiting for. But it's hard to believe that the guys wouldn't be up to helping their good friend Tom celebrate his nuptials. And, hey, why not bring a camera along to see how it all goes down? Can you even imagine the toast that Tom would give in honor of the Queer Eye guys?

There aren't enough tissues in the world to get fans through that one, which is exactly why Netflix needs to RSVP yes to Tom and Abby's wedding ASAP.