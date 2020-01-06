Keeping in line with his ability to make audiences cringe, Quentin Tarantino's 2020 Golden Globes speech was a master class in mansplaining. Accepting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's best screenplay award during NBC's Sunday, Jan. 5 telecast, the director gave shoutouts to "fantastic" cast members Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, noting the actor, who portrayed Sharon Tate, brought "more goodness" than anyone had on any of his other movies. Even his pregnant wife, Daniella Pick, whom he noted was watching the Globes from Tel Aviv, Israel, scored a mention.

Where he went full Tarantino, however, is when he gave a special acknowledgement to, well, himself for tackling Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's script all by himself. "I did it," he self-congatulated in his rambling speech.

His film bested Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Anthony McCarten's The Two Popes, Steven Zaillian's The Irishman, and Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han's fan favorite Parasite, in the category. And if you hadn't already noticed all his fellow nominees were all men, Tarantino's approach — and tone, in general — put an unintended spotlight on the fact. Owe that, in part, to him dedicating his win to another man: "the dean of screenwriters" Robert Bolt, who penned Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago and A Man for All Seasons.

Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts. "Tarantino just claimed his award in his all male category, by listing the lineage of his all male cinematic inspirations. Then ended by thanking his wife for being pregnant with his spawn," wrote user @StarleeKine.

