Early Thursday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6. As usual, the list of nominations has sparked online discussion regarding the diversity (or lackthereof) in the list of nominees, and one category in particular repeats an issue that was commented upon last year too. No women are nominated for a Best Director Golden Globe — and not because there weren't several to choose from.

The directors who did receive nominations for their work this year, films include Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, and Adam McKay for Vice. None of the movies nominated for either of the Best Picture categories were directed by women either. At last year's ceremony, Natalie Portman, who presented the Best Director award with Ron Howard, famously ad-libbed a comment about that category shutting out women. Sadly, the issue has not been corrected.

Meanwhile, many of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, such as A Wrinkle in Time, were helmed by women. As the list below illustrates, the talent and films are out there, so the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's ongoing failure to acknowledge the outstanding work of women behind the camera is definitely needs to be addressed.

1 'A Wrinkle In Time' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Ava DuVernay directed this epic fantasy that famously made her the first Black female director on a movie with a $100 million budget, per Vanity Fair. And A Wrinkle in Time was worth every penny.

2 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' FoxSearchlight on YouTube Melissa McCarthy was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama this year for her role in this film, directed by Marielle Heller.

3 'The Darkest Minds' 20th Century Fox on YouTube Amandla Stenberg stars in this dystopian Hunger Games-style movie, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, that came out in August. Nelson previously made history as the first woman to a major Hollywood animated feature on her own, with Kung Fu Panda 2, as reported by Time.

4 'Mary Queen Of Scots' Focus Features on YouTube Hopefully the Golden Globes will be the only awards show of the season to snub Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke.

5 'Dumplin' Netflix on YouTube Dumplin' hits Netflix on Dec. 7, and once you bask in its glory, you may regret that director Anne Fletcher didn't receive a Best Director nomination.

6 'On The Basis Of Sex' Focus Features on YouTube Mimi Leder directed the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, starring Felicity Jones as the future Supreme Court Justice.

7 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Not only was The Spy Who Dumped Me snubbed in the Best Picture — Comedy or Drama category, but so was its director Susanna Fogel.

8 'Destroyer' Annapurna Pictures on YouTube Nicole Kidman received a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for her role in this film, but director Karyn Kusama missed out on a Best Director nom.

9 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Netflix on YouTube This drama, written and directed by Sara Colangelo, was critically acclaimed following its premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

10 'The Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Filmrise/YouTube This film, directed by Desiree Akhavan, won Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Dramatic Film. That's a big deal, and Akhavan could've had a Golden Globes nomination too.

11 'Private Life' Netflix on YouTube The Netflix movie starring Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn was directed by Tamara Jenkins.