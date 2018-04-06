Cardi B's highly anticipated Invasion of Privacy dropped on Friday, and fans are already hanging on to every word from the Bronx-born rapper's album. Since she debuted on the music scene, Cardi has become notorious for creating melodic anthems that listeners can easily sing to, so it goes without saying that some of the most quotable lyrics from Cardi B's new album will be engrained in the minds of fans for a very long time to come.

While her talent as an artist certainly speaks for itself, Cardi's transparency in her lyrical content and online persona have played an undeniable role in making her one of the most beloved and relatable entertainers of this generation. Similar to the lyrics of her debut single "Bodak Yellow," Invasion of Privacy is a cohesive project which piggybacks off Cardi's mantra of living life to the fullest while not allowing haters to get her down.

Making her official mark on the rap game with the release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi's lyrical content on the album continues her trademark of kick-ass confidence, while also baring the uncertainly she may sometimes face in life and love. Offering listeners a complete look into her world on the 13-track LP, IOP includes many tidbits which also seem to address some of the highs and lows of her romance with Migos rapper and fiancé, Offset. With that said, the lyrics on this album prove that Cardi has a lot to say, and these quotes are just the beginning.

"Diamonds on me, what's the price? / I'm not gettin' involved with the hype / I'm too rich to get into a fight / 50 racks got my jeans fittin' tight"

The lyrics to "Drip," speak directly to the notion that Cardi is hyper-focused on getting her "shmoney." The rapper enlists the help of Migos on this track as they collaboratively tackle detractors head on.

"I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha sh*t / But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha sh*t / Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and sh*t / Poured out my whole heart to a piece of sh*t"

Cardi B on YouTube

A major departure from Cardi's typical confident mantra, many felt "Be Careful" to be a direct warning to the Migos rapper, addressing rumors of infidelity during their relationship. In the lyrics, Cardi points out her desire to be in a relationship similar to the one that NBA baller Stephen Curry shares with his wife Ayesha Curry. At the same time, Cardi seems to liken her own relationship to that of tumultuous romance of Tommy and Keisha in the movie Belly.

“They said by now that I'll be finished, hard to tell / My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell”

In the song "I Do," which features Grammy Award-nominated singer SZA, Cardi again addresses naysayers, proving that she's at the top of her game and here to stay.

“Boujee, bad, and thick, I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit”

On "She Bad," Cardi proves that she doesn't have to wear designer clothes to be the hottest chick in the rap game.

"I say my own name during sex"

Cardi gives off some major confidence goals in "I Do," letting everyone know that she's best of the best — at everything.

“It’s gonna hurt me to hate you but loving you is worse”

On "Be Careful" Cardi shares the pain associated with breaking up with someone you love.

"I don't wanna hear 'bout invasion of privacy / I had a feeling, it turns out you lie to me / I'm holding back everything that's inside of me / How you all f*ckin' with b*tches that follow me?"

Line after line, "Thru Your Phone" has pretty much set itself up to become the break up anthem of the year. Cardi is literally no holds barred on this track, questioning how her man could betray her by hooking up with women who follow her on social media.

"Ain't no more beefing, I'm just keeping to myself / I'm my own competition, I'm competing with myself"

Cardi explains that she's in a league all her own on "Best Life," as she enlists the help of fellow emcee Chance The Rapper for the surprise collaboration.

"I said 'Bae, it's a snack,' he said it's a entrée / With them pretty ass twins, you look like Beyoncé"

Fans were excited to hear the mention of Beyoncé's name throughout the Invasion of Privacy LP. On "Money Bags," Cardi makes it a point to rap about both Bey and her adorable 9-month-old twins. Cardi actually references Beyoncé a total of four times on the album, proving that she's a superfan of the Lemonade singer.

Following her huge breakout year, which was highlighted by the success of her chart topping singles, "Bodak Yellow," "MotorSport," "Bartier Cardi," and "Finesse," Cardi's full album is finally here. And ever since it dropped, Invasion of Privacy has certainly given fans a lot to learn about Cardi's life and lyrics to quote for weeks to come.