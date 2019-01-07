Once the Golden Globes red carpet is finished and the awards have been distributed, stars head off to afterparties to shrug off losses and make the most of their wins. This year, Rachel Brosnahan celebrated her Golden Globes win in the most relatable way possible, according to E! News, and it would make fans of her on-screen character very happy.

Brosnahan was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She took home the award for the second year in a row, making her the only woman to win in that category twice besides Tina Fey, as E! News noted. It was plenty of reason for the star to be proud, and she planned to commemorate the achievement by making a pit stop at In-N-Out — and honestly, wouldn't you do the same?

After accepting the award, Brosnahan discussed the win backstage with E! News. "This is completely bonkers. I'm still kind of wrapping my head around it," she said. "I'm completely freaking out. I'm really just thinking about all the people I forgot to thank. I was embarrassing unprepared for that." The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently released Season 2, and received a Best Musical or Comedy TV Series nomination as well. Brosnahan noted that the award show was less nerve-wracking the second time around, and she planned to attend several afterparties. That is, as long as she can leave by 1 a.m. She told E! News, "I do want to get to In-N-Out before it closes!"

On Sunday, Brosnahan seemed a little shocked to take home the Globe for the second year in a row. In her speech, she talked about how powerful it is to work on a show led by women. She said,

"Thank you to our incredible village that it really takes to make this show, And our village is a matriarchy led by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. We have women in so many leadership roles across this show, at Amazon. Thank you to our entire team."

It's been an eventful couple of years for Brosnahan, whose performance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel helped bring the show critical acclaim and mainstream popularity. She was nominated for and won her first Golden Globe in 2018, making Midge her breakout role. In September, Brosnahan took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as well. She didn't shy away from using her platform for a message during her Emmys speech, and urged fans to vote:

"One of the things I love about this show is that it's about a woman finding her voice anew. It's happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. "

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an epic period piece that manages to have contemporary relevance, so it's not surprising the show continues to sweep up awards. The show is driven by Brosnahan's performance, and her back-to-back wins are well-deserved. Even though she took home the award, the most magical part of her evening was still probably that detour to In-N-Out.