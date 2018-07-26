Like other Carole Radziwill fans, Ramona Singer is very sad about her departure from the Real Housewives of New York City. Ramona reacted to Carole's RHONY exit on Wednesday's Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen and her response shows how upset she is about the news. So much so, Ramona feels there will be a huge "void" once the journalist is gone for good.

"I don't want to cry and ruin my make up," Ramona began, after Andy Cohen asked for her reaction about Carole's decision. "No, I'm sad, because, you know what? I love Carole inside and out."

The Housewife then went onto list every quality she believes makes Carole so wonderful. "I think she's really warm, special, down-to-earth, truthful, giving, kind, supportive of women, genuine, smart, [and] fabulous," she said. "I'm just, I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm going to miss not being with her doing the next season. It's going to be a void. There's going to be a void for me."

On Wednesday, People reported Carole is leaving RHONY, making Season 10 her last. "After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind." Her statement continued, "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Carole ended her announcement with a bang. "I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind," she said. "I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next."

Carole first joined the series in 2012 for Season 5. She's become a huge part of the franchise, so there will definitely be a big difference without her, like Ramona said. A few episodes of the season currently airing remain, in addition to the reunion, so fans still have time to enjoy Carole on reality TV.

There's no denying Carole has left a lasting impression on Housewives, especially during what is now her final season. Viewers have watched Carole and Bethenny Frankel's friendship dissolve, which has been hard to stomach at times.

Carole and Bethenny hit even more of a wall in the last two episodes on their trip in Cartagena, Colombia. Based on recent interviews they've given on WWHL, it doesn't appear the two have made up. Though, maybe they miraculously found common ground during the reunion, which they already filmed. Carole and Bethenny are sitting opposite each other, aka on the left and right of Andy, which speaks volumes.

In February 2014, Andy said during an episode of Bravo's Ask Andy, "Usually, we put two women next to me who had big stories that year or who have a lot to say or who are in, you know, any kind of conflict with each other and have a lot going on and we're going to be coming to them during the show."

With Carole and Bethenny on either side of him, maybe Andy was able to facilitate a constructive conversation between them and helped the women move forward. Here's hoping, because Bethenny and Carole's fights have been really hard to watch. It would also be sad to see Carole exit RHONY without some type of positive resolution with Bethenny. If not, at least Carole is walking away with supportive friends, like Ramona.