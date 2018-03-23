Joel and Eric's efforts led them to track down Dr. Cora Wolf (Portia de Rossi), who had been working on a cure for the virus. While she said that she couldn't make someone alive again, she could try to stop the deterioration and her methods were based on an ancient Serbian book. Dr. Wolf moved in with the Hammonds and created the cure, but needed one last ingredient — the bile of a pure-born Serbian. So Sheila and Joel visited Abby's principal's Serbian grandmother's house (Joel had gone to her previously in the season) and tried to get her to vomit. However, their plan to get an elderly woman to vomit unsurprisingly backfired.

In the last episode, Abby tested the unfinished cure on herself. While it didn't seem to have any negative impact on her, her zombie fate could be up in the air. And Joel got arrested for being in Principal Novak's baka's house and was institutionalized — but it seems like he'll get out sooner rather than later in Season 2. As for the zombie, Sheila chose to lock herself up in their basement to keep her from killing anyone else. But that didn't stop Dr. Wolf from leaving the messy situation and entrusting Abby with the Serbian book on zombies. So Abby should be in charge once Season 2 starts, which is a good move since she may just be the most reasonable character. But expect for things to get very messy very quickly once again — after all, her mom eats people.