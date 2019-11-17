'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Teased Kris Jenner Could Cameo In Season 10

America’s favorite momager might be headed to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. RHOBH’s Kyle Richards teased a Kris Jenner cameo in Season 10 of the reality TV series. Richards, who similarly appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in early November, has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. At the 2019 BravoCon on Friday, Nov. 15, the Bravo star teased a possible cameo from her good friend ahead of the series’ 2020 return. “Stay tuned,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight of a possible Jenner cameo. "I'm just saying. You'll have to tune in this season and see for yourself."

At BravoCon, Richards also teased the addition of new RHOBH cast-members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke and said there would never be a “dull moment” in Beverly Hills. “We have a lot of stuff going on,” Richards said. “With all these women, two new cast members, like usual, not everyone gets along. Everyone has a different opinion about things, and it's not just only drama. We also do have fun too. Great trips and exciting stuff going on, so it's a little mix of everything.”

Beauvais and Stracke’s addition to RHOBH comes after Lisa Vanderpump departed the series in June amid feuds with her co-stars on and off the screen. The series’ “Puppygate” drama and Richards’ Twitter spat with Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd, who accused the cast of “pettiness” and “nastiness” toward his wife, for example, have been a source of contention among the co-stars.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While Vanderpump is no longer on the series, Richards told ET that she harbors no ill will toward her former co-star and would be gracious to her in the future. Richards said, "I would say, 'Hi, how are you?' I just bumped into her in Beverly Hills about a week and a half ago and I said, 'Hi. How are you?'" When pressed on whether their relationship was “cordial,” Richards said, “It is on my end."

As for Jenner’s potential cameo, there’s no telling what the storyline would entail. Given Jenner and Richards’ decades-long friendship, however, fans could presume it’ll be drama free. In an interview with the New Zealand radio station The Edge in 2017, Richards said of her bond with Jenner, “I’ve known Kris for so many years, forever, when all the kids were babies and my nieces Paris and Nicky [Hilton] were friends with Kim and Khloé and Kourtney.”

She added, “So I've known them forever and it's nice to have friends we've known each other before all this — before I was a Housewife and before Keeping Up with the Kardashians and all that. We just love to hang out and laugh."