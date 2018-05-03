Rihanna Loves Lisa Vanderpump & Her Reasons Why Will Make You Admire Them Both Even More

They both shine bright like diamonds, so, of course, it makes sense that Rihanna loves Lisa Vanderpump. As Vogue's June cover star, the "Diamonds" singer opened up about one woman she admires greatly, and it is none other than the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star. Just wait until you read her quote about why she adores the Housewife.

"Tell me who is a badder b*tch than Lisa Vanderpump! She’s goals AF!" the 30-year-old musician declared. Her praise for LVP didn't stop there, as she continued,

"She's chic but still funny. She likes to be at home with her husband and then goes and handles her business. Maybe there’s a couple of thousand Birkins in her closet, but she’s still focused. I love that about her."

Rihanna has hit the nail on the head when it comes to what makes Vanderpump an idol. Whether or not you're a fan of her as a Housewife (because she's known for causing drama time and again), there's no doubt the 57-year-old represents women in amazing ways.

Seriously, where to begin? It only seems appropriate to start with her passion for dogs. Bravo fans know how much Vanderpump loves the canine population, which resulted in she and her husband, Ken Todd, opening a dog rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. The couple even made a documentary, The Road to Yulin ... and Beyond, telling the horrific story of China's annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival. The documentary has been very successful, so much so, Vanderpump received the Lily Tomlin Award on April 27 for her efforts in making a difference in animals lives.

"We are thrilled to recognize the amazing contributions Lisa Vanderpump has made to championing animal welfare," Tomlin said. "Lisa is truly a significant role model and an inspirational example to all."

When she isn't saving the lives of animals, Vanderpump is busy running all of her restaurants and bars, including SUR, PUMP, Villa Blanca, and her new business with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Tom Tom. She's a savvy businesswoman, who knows how to make anything a success. According to a January report from TIME, it appears Vanderpump is the richest Housewife and has a rumored net worth of $75 million.

Her riches and work ethic aren't the only reasons Rihanna looks up to her. Vanderpump is genuinely head over heels in love with Todd, and she isn't afraid to show it. She loves spending time at home with her husband, their dogs, and their grown children, whenever they're around. But, she also doesn't feel guilty about having a career and being a boss.

That's the point Rihanna is trying to make. Vanderpump shows women can have it all — and they shouldn't feel ashamed for wanting it all.

For far too long there's been the common misconception women have to choose between either being a wife and mother or having a career. Women continue to feel pressure over whether or not they've made the right choice when it comes to deciding to be a working mother or a stay-at-home mom. Over time, women have proved they be can do both — and be successful at both. It shouldn't have to be a choice, as Vanderpump has shown time and again.

It's no wonder Rihanna has a crush on LVP. Plus, the Grammy winner is a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules, where she happily watches Vanderpump in action. At the beginning of April, the "Work" singer posted a clip on Instagram from a Season 6 episode. You can hear her laughing in the background, as she filmed the video featuring one of Schwartz's crazy drunken nights. She captioned it, "Easily the best clip on tv. Whoever edited this … we're besties in my head. #vanderpumprules."

Rihanna never seems to disappoint and learning she's a huge LVP fan, well, it just makes her more fantastic than she already is.