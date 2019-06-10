If you know anything about Rihanna, aka one of the world's most famous superstars, you'd know that the multi-hyphenate is typically low-key when it comes to her personal life. But recently, as ELLE noted, Rihanna opened up about boyfriend Hassan Jameel, and revealed more than a few sweet details about their relationship.

On June 10, Interview magazine published an interview with Rihanna that happened to be conducted by her Ocean's 8 costar, Sarah Paulson. During their conversation, Paulson directly asked the singer who she was dating, to which Rihanna replied with a cheeky "Google it." But, she did go on to reveal some pretty major details about her relationship with Jameel. When asked whether she was in love with him, the "Umbrella" singer said, "Of course I am."

She did stay a little mum when the subject turned to marriage, though. When Paulson asked her friend whether she saw herself marrying Jameel, Rihanna stayed silent before saying, "Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?" Even though marriage may not be in the cards anytime soon, it does sound as though the makeup mogul is in an especially good place in her relationship right now. And seeing as though she doesn't always open up about her personal life, it's definitely a nice, and incredibly welcome, update to hear.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna told Paulson that she's been especially focused on putting her mental health first as of late, saying, "It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it." She went on to relate that, in the midst of her work on her many projects, she's making sure to leave time for what's most important. She said,

"If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store."

The "Work" singer went on to say that she has made her relationship with Jameel a priority and explained exactly how she manages to juggle all of her responsibilities. She continued,

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

Rihanna and Jameel — a billionaire, who is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel — have been dating for about two years now. The pair were first spotted together back in June 2017, according to E! News. At the time, they were spotted getting close in Spain, which caused many of her fans to express their excitement over the star's possible new relationship.

Considering that the Ocean's 8 star, in the past, has taken an understandably private stance when it comes to her personal life, it was so major to hear about where she stands with her boyfriend today. And now you know, as you heard it from the singer herself, that Rihanna and Jameel are in such a great place.