Who Is Rihanna Dating In 2018? The Grammy Nominee Keeps Her Love Life Pretty Quiet

Even without a new album out in the past year, Rihanna still earned a nomination for the 2018 Grammys with Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty," on which the Fenty beauty founder was featured. Now, the question on everyone's mind is who is Rihanna dating in 2018 — and will she bring anyone as her Grammys date? Well, it turns out that Rihanna is reportedly dating 29-year-old Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, who the singer was first spotted with back in June 2017, as E! reports.

Even though RiRi usually keeps her romances quiet, the Grammys might be the perfect opportunity for the rumored couple to make their red carpet debut. In addition to bagging a Grammy nomination, Rihanna will perform at this year's awards show along with DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller. The Grammys, which air Jan. 28, will be a big night for the star, so what better time for her to make her relationship public? After all, the celebrity equivalent of making a relationship "Facebook official" is bringing a date to an awards show. Fans would probably go crazy over seeing Jameel and Rihanna together, even though plenty of paparazzi photos of the pair have made the tabloid rounds over the past seven months.

Jameel is Rihanna's first apparent boyfriend since the Anti singer ended her on-again-off-again relationship with Drake in Oct. 2016, and when photos of the two getting romantic in a pool were released last June, Twitter, understandably, went crazy trying to identify the mystery man.

Now that a few months have passed, a little more than just the fact that the guy is not New Girl's Lamorne Morris is known about RiRi's beau. It turns out, Jameel has an impressive resumé, as he is the heir to Abdul Latif Jameel, a company that exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. As stated by E!, that makes it "one of the biggest companies in the world." Abdul Latif Jameel is currently worth $1.5 billion, and even though RiRi's beau stands to inherit it, he already works as the deputy president and vice chairman, according to E! He sounds pretty impressive, but would you expect anything less for the "Needed Me" singer?

Rihanna's rumored relationship with Jameel didn't kick off without its share of gossip, though, specifically about how the Saudi heir was rumored to have dated Naomi Campbell before. Many speculated that Rihanna's pairing up with Jameel caused a feud with Campbell, but the supermodel has denied those rumors. Us Weekly reports that on Watch What Happens Live last March, Campbell said that the two don't have "beef," and she doesn't feud "with black women that I think are powerful and out there. We’re all in the same thing, doing the same struggle.”

It seems like RiRi has had an extraordinary time these past few months. Besides her Grammy nomination and seemingly solid relationship, the launch of the singer's makeup line, Fenty Beauty, was a huge success. At its September 2017 launch, Rihanna released her makeup line in 1,600 stores spanning across 17 countries. In some stores, products sold out immediately upon their release, and the line has received enthusiastic praise for its variety of foundation shades that make it the gold standard for inclusive makeup lines.

Everything is set in place for Rihanna to have the best 2018. While 2017 saw her life gain even greater upgrades in career and relationships, her success will likely only continue, much to fans' satisfaction. While RiRi's privacy is something the singer has always prized, it would definitely be exciting to see she and Jameel out in public together more often. Nobody would ever demand that of Rihanna though, because she's made it clear that she does whatever the hell she wants, and that's how everyone likes it anyway.