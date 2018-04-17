It’s exciting time for one of the dudes who introduced audiences to the art of gymming, tanning, and doing laundry many years ago. On Tuesday, April 3, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s daughter was born. And two weeks later, Us Weekly has confirmed that Ronnie’s daughter is named Ariana Sky. Oh, yeah. What a lovely name, yeah.

Ronnie and Jen have had this name tucked in the back pocket of their relationship for quite some time. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told Us Weekly,

“When we first started dating in the beginning, we’d joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid?' ... And we’d say, ‘What would we name it?’ We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Guess we’re naming the baby Ariana if it’s a girl.’ Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we’re like, ‘Guess so!’”

He added that Jen wanted Sky to be the baby's first name, but they ultimately decided to make it her middle name.

Though Ronnie and Jen have kept their relationship relatively private, we do know that they started dating at some point after he was on Famously Single Season 2 last year. In Nov. 2017, he told Us Weekly that he and Jen are in it to win it. He said,

“Yes — we are serious. She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

A month later, Ronnie announced on Instagram that Jen was expecting. He wrote in the caption,

“Thank you to everyone who has been supportive with advice & encouragement. People keep saying becoming a parent is the part of life. I’ve been blessed enough to have SOO MANY best parts of my life #NotSureIfThatMakesSense I couldn’t be more excited to be taking this next step in my life!”

Yeeeeeah, buddy.

Rahn's Jersey Shore co-stars couldn't be happier for him. When People talked to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at the reboot's NYC premiere party the day after Jen and Ronnie’s daughter was born, she said,

“After talking to Ronnie, he’s already a dad from day two he’s like, ‘This is the best feeling ever — my life has totally changed, I’m a completely different person.’ I’m like, ‘Welcome to the club, babe.’ And Ronnie’s so good with kids.”

Oh, but that's not all. Vinny Guadagnino also had some nice things to say about his co-star. He told People,

“Ronnie has little sisters and he has a big family. He’s a loving guy, he’s got a big heart — so once that baby came out, I knew he’d do the right thing.”

When the magazine spoke to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino at the premiere, he said,

"Ronnie’s glowing, his girl is glowing. We’re so happy and so proud of him. We can’t wait to see them."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley added,

"The moment I saw the pictures of him and his little baby, I was just like … you know. You know what I mean? You just know."

Aw. All of those comments are even sweeter than Snooki stealing the duck phone from the Shore house before making the trip to Miami.

And it sounds like Ronnie made it to the delivery room just in the nick of time. As Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio explained to E! News’ Daily Pop last week, Ron was in the air when Jen went into labor earlier than expected. Pauly D said,

“We went to London for press, and we land in London and he gets the text that his girl’s in labor on the plane … He knew it was close, but not this close. She was like a week early. He lands in London only to fly back. And we’re nervous for him, and he’s texting with us back and forth. And he made it to the delivery of the baby.”

Whoa. Thank goodness for cell phones and airplanes. And fist pumps. And duck phones. And t-shirt time. And rooftop decks that are covered in artificial turf.

Oh, yeah. All of the congrats to Ronnie, Jen, and Ariana Sky, yeah.