Everything is going to be much different on the Jersey Shore reunion, and that starts with the show's opening. As E! exclusively revealed, the opening credits of Jersey Shore Family Vacation — which premieres on Thursday night — have been updated to better represent the cast who isn't all about GTL-ing anymore. The Jersey Shore cast's new taglines show they're all grown up and ready to reintroduce themselves.

For those that don't remember the original Jersey Shore opening, it's not all that much different than how any Real Housewives begins. Oh yes, all your favorite Jersey Shore castmates — Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Nicole Cortese — had personal catchphrases that are almost too much to believe. For instance, JWoww's slogan used to be, "After I have sex with a guy I will rip their heads off." Yep, that's seriously how the show opened, but not anymore, now they've got much more mature things to say.

That's why before the Jersey Shore returns, it's worth getting reacquainted with the cast — sans Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola who chose not to return to the house. She's simply not interested in the Jersey Shore lifestyle anymore. But from the sound of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation opening credits, not everyone feels the same. Clearly, you can take the cast out of the Jersey Shore (the show's now set in Miami Beach), but you can't take the Jersey Shore out of them.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio MTV Once again Pauly D kicks off the opening credits with a big toothy grin, but unlike last time, he now has an official catchphrase: "Yeaahhhhh buddy."

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi MTV As Snooki makes clear, "We're back b*tches!" Even, though, Polizzi, now a mother of two, seems a little embarrassed by her new catchphrase, which perfectly plays off her old one: "I'm going to Jersey Shore, b*tch." At the very least, from the looks of her covering her face, she's a little apprehensive about what she got herself into. Perhaps, that's why Snooki's not sure she'll be back for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, which was just announced. She'd like to see it have "a Housewives format," so she can see her kids and not have to spend a month away from them. "Being a mother comes first," she told E! this week.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino MTV As Sorrentino now says, "Yo, man, it's a trip," and after nearly a decade it's hard to disagree with him. He's come a long way since declaring, "We have a situation here," in the original opening credits. Though, let's assume there's still a Situation on the Jersey Shore and his name is Mike.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro MTV If Ronnie ever runs for office, let's expect "Make America party again" to be his slogan. It's certainly better than the new dad's previous opening theme catchphrase, which was just maniacal laughter.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley MTV "We're so classy now," JWoww proclaims in the new opening. Now, fans will have to see if she's telling the truth.

Vinny Guadagnino MTV Before, Vinny just seemed to be pumping himself up, not to mention, overworking those eyebrows with his "Go Vinny" chant. Now, his catchphrase gets at what most people are wondering: "Yo, what up, kid?" For starters, not his eyebrows.