Rose Leslie kicked her fiancé out of their apartment, but it's definitely not what you think. Since leaving Game of Thrones in 2014, the actor has a no-tolerance policy for spoilers, which is why Leslie won't let Kit Harington read Game of Thrones scripts at home. When visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night, Leslie proved her GoT fandom, saying she'll go as far as sending her fiancé out of the house to do his work on the final season and it's all in the name of love... of Thrones, that is.

Just because Leslie was on the show, doesn't mean she can't stan over the series now. "Talk about being an avid fan... With Game of Thrones, I'm with the rest of the world, I'm waiting for the new and final season," she told Meyers. "Heartbreaking. What are we gonna do?"

Even though Leslie could get the scoop about what's to come if she wanted to, she won't even let herself go there. And it seems Leslie knows Harington so well, that she can tell what's happening just by the look on his face when he's reading the script. That's not a risk she's willing to take, especially when it comes to the final season of the acclaimed HBO show.

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

"I remember over in the summer, the new episodes for the final season were coming through to his iPad," she said. "I can read his facial expressions. I don't wanna know anything that's going on within his eyes or anything like that." Such drastic measures prove her loyal commitment (both to the show and her future husband). "So, I sent him packing. I kind of boot him out so he can go to a coffee shop."

It's tough love, but it's necessary. "I'll be able to gauge. If he stiffens, then I know someone's dead. And then my mind goes off," Leslie claimed. It takes serious willpower to avoid these spoilers, but experiencing the season with the rest of the world isn't an experience to be missed. Plus, it seems there are no hard feelings between Leslie and Harington. Perhaps he got his payback for getting kicked out of the house when he pranked her with this surprise in their fridge (pictured below) after they'd been apart shooting for months.

It seems she's yet to prank him back, but in the meantime, Leslie's certainly upping her own protection from accidental spoilers. Before revealing she'd literally kick Harington out of the house, Leslie explained she wouldn't let him discuss scripts or even show any emotion over them. "When he's at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it's like, no… we are not going to have eye contact for a long time," she told Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago. "Go make a cup of tea."

Perhaps the only spoiler Leslie would know is whether or not Jon Snow lives, given how long Harington has to shoot (and if it's a shorter time than the rest of the cast). But given her dedication and track record, it seems she'll try avoiding that knowledge as well.

What's ironic is that Leslie and Harington's entire real-life romance has been one that fans want spoilers and insight on. The two have been somewhat hush about their relationship, even since they got engaged last September. They were reportedly together for years before going public and details about their wedding, including a date, remain unknown as well.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans did, however, hear the hilarious and awkward mixup in Harington's proposal story when he explained it on The Jonathan Ross Show in October. "I blew my load early," he said. "Sorry that's a really bad expression.... What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load." Nice save.

Hopefully these two will reveal more details about their romance than the show, because it definitely seems hilarious.