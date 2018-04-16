The Harry Potter movie franchise may be over, but that doesn't mean the stars don't hang out together from time to time. Tom Felton shared a Harry Potter reunion photo with Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis on Instagram, proving that the three of them are still close. And while Felton's Draco Malfoy may not always have gotten along with Watson's Hermione and Lewis' Neville Longbottom, it looks like they all got along swimmingly off set. On Monday, Felton captioned the photo, "School mates #hogwartsalumni" — simple, but enough to ignite nostalgia among plenty of Harry Potter fans.

Plus, some fans don't think it's a coincidence that Felton posted the photo just one day after Watson's birthday on Sunday. Could the trio have been celebrating her 28th birthday together? That would mean they've definitely stayed in close contact since filming the eight Harry Potter movies. There's not much context in the photo — it's just a black-and-white image of the three costars sporting wide grins — so it's not clear exactly where the trio was hanging out, or what they were up to.

Felton has shared several other Instagram photos from the Constance Prince Maurice hotel in Mauritius, though, so he's clearly having an awesome vacation right now, whether or not Watson and Lewis are traveling along with him, too. (Neither Lewis nor Watson shared the photo that Felton posted.)

Of course, Felton's photo is far from the only Harry Potter mini-reunion the cast has held since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 was released in 2011. Watson and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the movie series, met up at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Felton also met up with Wright, Rupert Grint, and James Phelps in 2015. Wright and Grint also had their own mini Weasley reunion in 2016. And Wright met up with Daniel Radcliffe backstage at his off-Broadway play in 2016. Clearly, this cast is inseparable, even after all these years.

And while Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, Felton, and Lewis will always be known for their Harry Potter roles, they've all gone to achieve mega success in their individual careers, too. Radcliffe has stayed busy with theatre roles, in addition to TV and movie projects. He starred opposite Jon Hamm in the miniseries A Young Doctor's Notebook from 2012 to 2013 — it's available to stream on Netflix and is worth a watch — as well as in movies, including Swiss Army Man and Beast of Burden. Watson has become a prolific movie star, too. She starred in last year's Beauty and the Beast, as well as plenty of other movies, including The Perks of Being A Wallflower and The Bling Ring. Watson is also a passionate advocate for equality, and she helped launch the U.N. Women campaign HeForShe, too.

Grint, too, has acted in a number of TV shows and movies post-Harry Potter, in addition to starring in two plays. Recently, Grint has starred in Crackle's TV show Snatch, as well as in the British sitcom Sick Note (fun fact: Lindsay Lohan is in this show, too). Both series have been renewed for second seasons. Felton also appeared in plenty of movies and TV shows since Harry Potter ended. He recently had a recurring role on The Flash, and he played Laertes in the new movie Ophelia, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. And, not to be outdone, Lewis has also acted in a number of theater productions, as well as TV shows and movies, after Harry Potter. Recently, he appeared in 2016's Me Before You, and he's also in the Margot Robbie thriller Terminal, out next month.

However great the stars' achievements are, though, Felton's latest Instagram photo is proof that the Harry Potter cast will always be close. Hopefully the actors will keep sharing photos from all of their mini-reunions as time goes on.